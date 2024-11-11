Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is rumoured to launch next year, joining the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship foldable smartphone lineup as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip series. Despite the rumour mill suggesting that it might cut down on some features in an attempt to be priced affordably, a tipster has revealed that the purported smartphone could be powered by the same Exynos processor as the flagship Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Processor Leaks

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve suggests that a flagship processor could be used in the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. It is said to be powered by the Exynos 2400 under the hood — the processor which currently powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in select regions including India.

This development contradicts previous reports which suggested that the purported smartphone could feature toned-down internals to keep the costs as low as possible. It is speculated to hit the market in 2025 as a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Flip series' clamshell-style foldable model.

According to Samsung, it is exploring “ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products”. Thus, the rumours about the development of more affordable variants of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold smartphones could hold some truth to them.

Meanwhile, the tipster also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get Exynos 2500 under the hood. Notably, Samsung's current flagship foldable smartphone lineup is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This suggests that the South Korean company could make the shift from Qualcomm to its in-house fabricated chipsets in some regions. In addition to affordable versions of its foldables, Samsung is also tipped to be developing a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and an additional model in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 series.