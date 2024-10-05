Technology News
Google Tests Verified Check Marks in Search Results to Help Users Identify Verified Sources

Google's existing automated systems help it identify pages with "scammy" or fraudulent content, preventing them from showing up in search results.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 October 2024 11:08 IST
Google Tests Verified Check Marks in Search Results to Help Users Identify Verified Sources

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's search results for some companies will show a blue check mark

Highlights
  • Google search has been updated with a new feature that is in testing
  • The search giant is testing verified check marks in some results
  • Google is looking to protect users with the verified check mark feature
Alphabet's Google is testing showing check marks next to certain companies on its search results, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in a move aimed at helping users identify verified sources and steer clear of fake websites.

Fraudulent websites impersonating official businesses or services could creep up in online search results, leading users to view false information about the business, deceiving users and potentially harming the brand.

"We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google," the spokesperson said.

Google already uses automated systems to identify pages with "scammy" or fraudulent content and prevent them from showing up in the search results.

The Verge reported the development earlier on Friday, adding that it spotted blue verified checkmarks next to official site links for companies including Microsoft, Meta and Apple on search results.

Only some users were able to see the feature, the Verge said, indicating Google has not rolled out the test widely yet.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Google, Google Search, Google Search Verification, Search
