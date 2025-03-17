Google is now upgrading the virtual assistant experience for Android smartphone users to Gemini. Announced on Friday, the Mountain View-based tech giant is now slowly retiring Google Assistant in favour of the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Gemini. The company said that the shift will be made over the next few months as more devices are shifted to Gemini as the sole assistant from Google. The tech giant is also planning to upgrade tablets, Android Auto, and devices that connect to smartphones such as headphones and earphones to Gemini instead of Assistant.

Google Plans to Shift Android Users to Gemini Assistant

Gemini AI assistant has been available to Android smartphone users for a while now. Users on compatible devices could choose the chatbot to be the default virtual assistant and access its enhanced capabilities. However, it was available as an option, with users given the choice to continue to use Google Assistant in case they preferred the legacy assistant experience.

However, going forward, that choice is being taken away, and users will only have Gemini as the default virtual assistant on Android devices from the company's side. They can, of course, opt for any third-party virtual assistant as well.

In a blog post, Brian Marquardt, the Senior Director, Product Management, Gemini app at Google, announced that the company is now upgrading Android smartphone users to Gemini. He highlighted that Google Assistant was launched in 2016 to offer a voice-based interaction to users. However, now the company is reimagining the experience with “AI at its core” to offer a more personalised assistant.

The company says more users on mobile devices will be upgraded from Google Assistant to Gemini over the coming months. Later this year, the tech giant will make the legacy assistant inaccessible on most devices, and the assistant will not be available to download on app stores. The virtual assistant will likely be kept only on those devices that do not support any AI features.

Google also plans the same course of action for its entire ecosystem. Marquardt stated that tablets, devices running Android Auto, and devices that connect to the smartphone such as headphones and watches will also be upgraded to Gemini. A new AI-powered Gemini experience is also being introduced to Android home devices such as speakers, displays, and smart TVs. More details about the transition will be shared in the next few months.