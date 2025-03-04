Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant

Google's Pixel 10 series could arrive with a contextual, on-device virtual assistant.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2025 20:14 IST
Its unclear whether the Pixel Sense assistant will be available on older Google Pixel models

  • Google Pixel 10 series could feature a new Pixel Sense assistant
  • This contextual assistant could work with other Google apps
  • Google's Pixel Sense might also be able to process screenshots
Google Pixel 10 series is expected to debut later this year and the company's next flagship smartphones will debut with a new contextual AI assistant called Pixel Sense, according to a report. Previous reports suggested that the company was working on a new assistant that uses on-device processing and works with other Google applications to provide more relevant information to users. Google is also expected to equip the Pixel 10 series with a new Tensor G5 chip produced by TSMC.

Google's Pixel Sense Assistant to Use On-Device Processing

Citing a source at Google, Android Authority reports that the company is preparing to launch a new virtual assistant called Pixel Sense. This contextual assistant is designed to use information from other Google apps on a Pixel smartphone, to offer a personalised experience to users. It is currently unclear whether the feature will be limited to the purported Pixel 10 series.

According to the report, Pixel Sense will use data from the following apps: Google Calendar, Chrome, Files, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Keep, Google Maps, Google Messages, Google Photos, Google Wallet, Phone, Recorder, YouTube and YouTube Music. It will also use information from another currently unknown app called Aurelius, which could also be a codename for an unreleased app.

While the new contextual assistant doesn't appear to work with any third party apps at the moment, the publication states that it will be able to use files (and any related metadata) on a user's Pixel 10 handset, including screenshots, images, and text.

Pixel Sense will work completely on-device, and the company will not have access to user data, according to the report. It will be able to process all the data it can access from various Google apps and a user's files to provide contextual suggestions for "places, products, and names".

It is also said to be capable of learning from a user's changing interests and could perform certain actions (this might be a reference to automating some tasks or routines) more quickly — but there's no clarity on what types of tasks will be supported.

Google was previously expected to launch the same contextual assistant — previously referred to as 'Pixie' — with last year's Pixel 9 series. However, it appears that the company could be waiting for its in-house Tensor G5 chips that will reportedly be fabricated by TSMC (instead of Samsung) to introduce the contextual assistant. It's also unclear whether Google will eventually bring Pixel Sense to its older smartphones.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Pixel Sense, Artificial Intelligence, AI, AI Assistant, Pixie, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
US SEC’s Crypto Task Force to Host Roundtables to Discuss Crypto Regulation

