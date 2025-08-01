DJI Osmo 360 was launched in India and the global markets on Thursday. The action camera comes with a 1-inch 360-degree sensor which allows it to natively record videos in up to 8K resolution. It has also been equipped with a square HDR Image sensor which is said to be an industry-first innovation. As per the company, the DJI Osmo 360 has 128GB of built-in storage, Wi-Fi 6, and gesture support.

DJI Osmo 360 Price in India, Availability

The DJI Osmo 360 price starts at EUR 479.99 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the Standard Combo. It includes the Osmo 360 action camera along with accessories like Osmo Action Extreme Battery Plus, Osmo 360 Protective Pouch, Osmo Lens Cleaning Cloth, USB Type-C to USB Type-C PD Cable (USB 3.1), and Osmo 360 Rubber Lens Protector.

In India, the company only offers the Adventure Combo, priced at Rs. 54,990 or EUR 629.99 (roughly Rs. 63,000). This bundle includes all of the accessories in the Standard Combo along with two Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Cases, Osmo Adjustable Quick Release Adapter Mount, and Osmo 1.2m Invisible Selfie Stick.

The DJI Osmo 360 is available for purchase via the brand website and authorised retail partners.

DJI Osmo 360 Features, Specifications

The DJI Osmo 360 is equipped with a 1-inch rectangular HDR sensor which is said to have 25 percent more sensor utilisation by eliminating the unused area of traditional rectangular sensors. It is a 1/1.1-inch CMOS image sensor with a f/1.9 aperture. The action camera has a high dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops and a large pixel size.

Combined, these upgrades enable the DJI Osmo 360 to record videos in 8K resolution at 50 frames per second (fps) natively. It can shoot in 8K 30 fps continuously for up to a 100 minutes too, as per the company.

Another feature on the action camera is single-lens mode. It offers 5K 60 fps flat video recording with a 155-degree (field-of-view) FoV. Meanwhile, users can enable the Boost Video mode to further expand the FoV to 170-degree but the video recording will be downgraded to 4K 120fps.

The DJI Osmo 360 also supports up to 4x slow-motion video recording. Meanwhile, users can capture 360-degree still photos in a 120-megapixel resolution. The action camera automatically removes the Invisible Selfie Stick from 360-degree footage without any manual editing required, providing a third-person point-of-view (PoV). Still photos are stored in JPEG format whereas OSV and MP4 (HEVC) formats are used for video.

It comes with built-in gesture and voice controls, enabling users to control it via palm gestures or voice-based hands-free commands. There is 128GB of built-in storage out of which, 105GB is available. There is storage expansion too, via a microSD card. As per the company, the action camera has an operating temperature between - 20-degree Celsius and 40-degree Celsius.

The DJI Osmo 360 packs a 1,950mAh battery which is claimed to offer more than 1.5 hours of video recording in freezing temperatures. It can shoot for up to 100 minutes at 8K 30 fps resolution, whereas the battery life can be extended to up to 180 minutes using the Osmo 360 Battery Extension Rod (sold separately).