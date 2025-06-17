Technology News
OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm to Launch on July 8 Alongside Nord 5 Series

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is confirmed to launch in Europe and the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is tipped to feature a 1.32-inch AMOLED 2.5D display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Watch 3 43mm will launch on July 8
  • The upcoming wearable is said to pack a 345mAh battery
  • OnePlus Pad Lite is tipped to get a 11-inch display
OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Watch 3 43mm in select global markets alongside the latest OnePlus Nord 5 series smartphones during a July launch event. While OnePlus has not confirmed any other details about the upcoming smartwatch, its renders and specifications have leaked on the Web. It is said to get a 1.32-inch display, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and a 345mAh battery.

Through an X post, OnePlus announced the arrival of the OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Watch 3 43mm in European markets. They will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 during the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 8. The OnePlus Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will also be launched at the same event. The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is confirmed to be available in the US market as well.

OnePlus has not disclosed any specifications of the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm, but tipster Onleaks, in association with Android Headlines, has shared alleged CAD renders and specifications of the wearable. The renders show the device in black and white colourways resembling the original OnePlus Watch 3 and Oppo's Watch X2 Mini.

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is tipped to feature a 1.32-inch AMOLED 2.5D display, with a resolution of 466×466. It is said to run on Wear OS and RTOS. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, like the current 47mm model. It could include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The upcoming 43mm edition OnePlus Watch 3 is said to carry a 345mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is tipped to offer 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The wearable will reportedly offer an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

A recent leak claimed that the OnePlus Pad Lite will have an 11-inch display, and could be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. It is said to feature 5-megapixel cameras on the front and rear. The tablet is expected to pack a 9,340mAh battery.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm, OnePlus Watch 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Samsung Galaxy Watch to Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features With One UI 8 Watch Update
Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details

