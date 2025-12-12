Technology News
English Edition

Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5

Saali Mohabbat is a dark psychological thriller directed by Tisca Chopra, now streaming on ZEE5 with an IMDb rating of 8.0/10.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2025 15:38 IST
Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5

Saali Mohabbat,” a gripping thriller starring Radhika Apte, now on ZEE5.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Psychological thriller starring Radhika Apte
  • Directed by Tisca Chopra in her feature-film debut
  • Now streaming exclusively on ZEE5
Advertisement

Saali Mohabbat (2025) ZEE5's latest web series offering is a tale of adultery, attraction, and an assassin. Directed by Tisca Chopra in her feature-film debut, the movie exposes the flimsy façade of life beyond closed doors, as a traditional housewife's insular world unwinds into infidelity, power play, and cold-blooded murder. Starring a very fine Radhika Apte as an unseen husband's demanding wife, it mixes psychological intensity with emotional instability to force viewers into a tight slalom of secrets. New, brash, and unpredictable, this thriller looks like a sleek, unsettling watch.

When and Where to Watch Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is currently available to stream on ZEE5 and was released on 12th December 2025. Audiences can see the movie on the ZEE5 app or website with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Saali Mohabbat

The trailer of Saali Mohabbat unveils a world that's as concealed as truth itself; the life of a household lady is caught in the web of lies, illicit love, and murderous secrets. Taking anticipation, betrayal, and psychological thrill to another level.

Cast and Crew of Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is Tisca Chopra's directorial feature film and stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar & Sharat Saxena – with Kusha Kapila and Chahat Arora in roles that add depth to its gripping narrative.

Reception of Saali Mohabbat

This film is still fresh, and with a high IMDb score of 8/10, ratings already suggest early interest and strong engagement for thriller enthusiasts.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Thriller, Zee5, psychological, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Who Is Aman Jain? The Industry Veteran Who Will Shape Meta’s Public Policies in India

Related Stories

Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  3. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  5. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  6. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  7. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
  8. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch
  2. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  3. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  4. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  7. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  8. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  9. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
  10. Apple's Upgraded AirTag to Offer Improved Tracking Features; HomePod Mini to Feature New Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »