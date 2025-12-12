Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5

Saali Mohabbat (2025) ZEE5's latest web series offering is a tale of adultery, attraction, and an assassin. Directed by Tisca Chopra in her feature-film debut, the movie exposes the flimsy façade of life beyond closed doors, as a traditional housewife's insular world unwinds into infidelity, power play, and cold-blooded murder. Starring a very fine Radhika Apte as an unseen husband's demanding wife, it mixes psychological intensity with emotional instability to force viewers into a tight slalom of secrets. New, brash, and unpredictable, this thriller looks like a sleek, unsettling watch.

When and Where to Watch Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is currently available to stream on ZEE5 and was released on 12th December 2025. Audiences can see the movie on the ZEE5 app or website with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Saali Mohabbat

The trailer of Saali Mohabbat unveils a world that's as concealed as truth itself; the life of a household lady is caught in the web of lies, illicit love, and murderous secrets. Taking anticipation, betrayal, and psychological thrill to another level.

Cast and Crew of Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is Tisca Chopra's directorial feature film and stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar & Sharat Saxena – with Kusha Kapila and Chahat Arora in roles that add depth to its gripping narrative.

Reception of Saali Mohabbat

This film is still fresh, and with a high IMDb score of 8/10, ratings already suggest early interest and strong engagement for thriller enthusiasts.