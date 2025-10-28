Samsung provided a first glimpse of its upcoming tri-fold smartphone on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Tuesday. The handset, dubbed the Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to be launched in select global markets soon. So far, the South Korean tech conglomerate has remained tight-lipped on its capabilities. However, it is expected to enter mass production ahead of its launch later this year, but its availability will be limited to select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Shown Off

South Korean publication The Chosun Daily shared images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold that was showcased at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The handset appears to have dual inward-folding hinges to facilitate folding it in two sections. When folded, it takes up the shape of a normal bar-style smartphone and resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold at the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province

Photo Credit: The Chosun Daily/ Park Ji-min

It has three side-by-side screens which can be folded in a Z-style, similar to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. The rightmost screen appears to feature an in-display hole-punch front camera for selfies.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will have three distinct rear panels. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup on the left-most rear panel. If the renders are to be believed, its camera island could resemble the unit on the current Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Leaks suggest that the upcoming triple foldable could feature a titanium frame. It is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The phone is expected to have a 6.54-inch cover screen and a large 9.96-inch triple-folding inner display. The handset may feature a silicon-carbon battery and a 200-megapixel primary camera with 100x zoom support.

However, there are questions about its wider availability. As per reports, the Galaxy Z TriFold may only be sold in select markets, including China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the UAE. Samsung reportedly has plans to have a production run of only 50,000 units of the handset. Upon launch, it is expected to become only the second commercially available tri-fold smartphone in the world, following the introduction of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design in September 2024.