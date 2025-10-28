Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Officially Showcased at APEC Summit Ahead of Launch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to become only the second commercially available tri-fold smartphone in the world.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2025 12:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Officially Showcased at APEC Summit Ahead of Launch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) is the company's flagship foldable smartphone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Z TriFold features inward-folding hinges for a tri-folding design
  • The handset may sport a 9.96-inch inner screen and 6.54-inch cover screen
  • Samsung reportedly plans to produce only 50,000 units for select markets
Advertisement

Samsung provided a first glimpse of its upcoming tri-fold smartphone on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Tuesday. The handset, dubbed the Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to be launched in select global markets soon. So far, the South Korean tech conglomerate has remained tight-lipped on its capabilities. However, it is expected to enter mass production ahead of its launch later this year, but its availability will be limited to select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Shown Off

South Korean publication The Chosun Daily shared images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold that was showcased at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The handset appears to have dual inward-folding hinges to facilitate folding it in two sections. When folded, it takes up the shape of a normal bar-style smartphone and resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

samsung galaxy z trifold chosun daily Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold at the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province
Photo Credit: The Chosun Daily/ Park Ji-min

It has three side-by-side screens which can be folded in a Z-style, similar to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. The rightmost screen appears to feature an in-display hole-punch front camera for selfies.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will have three distinct rear panels. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup on the left-most rear panel. If the renders are to be believed, its camera island could resemble the unit on the current Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Leaks suggest that the upcoming triple foldable could feature a titanium frame. It is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The phone is expected to have a 6.54-inch cover screen and a large 9.96-inch triple-folding inner display. The handset may feature a silicon-carbon battery and a 200-megapixel primary camera with 100x zoom support.

However, there are questions about its wider availability. As per reports, the Galaxy Z TriFold may only be sold in select markets, including China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the UAE. Samsung reportedly has plans to have a production run of only 50,000 units of the handset. Upon launch, it is expected to become only the second commercially available tri-fold smartphone in the world, following the introduction of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design in September 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Design, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch, Samsung Galaxy tri fold, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia v0.1, an AI-Powered Rival to Wikipedia

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Officially Showcased at APEC Summit Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »