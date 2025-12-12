Technology News
English Edition

Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?

Kesariya at 100 S1, a detailed docuseries on 100 years of RSS, hosted by Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2025 15:39 IST
Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?

Photo Credit: IMDb

ZEE5 debuts Kesariya at 100, exploring a century of RSS history.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Docuseries celebrating 100 years of RSS
  • Hosted by Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj
  • Streams exclusively on ZEE5 from December 12, 2025
Advertisement

Kesariya at 100 S1, this intense and thought-provoking docuseries, raises the curtains to 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it traces its growth, vision, and influence over nine decades. Anchored by Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj, the show presents the dream of one man that became an awakening for an entire nation whose lives were centred around sacrifice and discipline rather than personal identity, wealth, or power. Through rare archival moments, as well as personal journeys and insight from history makers, the docuseries brings viewers through a century of a story of commitment and cultural identity.

When and Where to Watch Kesariya at 100 S1

The docuseries Kesariya at 100 Season 1 is the latest one to hit ZEE5. The show was released on 12 December 2025 and can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Kesariya at 100 S1

The trailer highlights India's changing social scenario and the emergence of an institution founded on the principles of unity and service. Throughout episodes, the docuseries charts the RSS history through key events and interviews, as well as its lasting legacy of discipline and national identity.

Cast and Crew of Kesariya at 100 S1

Hosted by Nitish Bharadwaj, the docuseries is powered by a range of experts and rare archives to unfold a 100-year-old story about how the organisation has evolved across and since its inception.

Reception of Kesariya at 100 S1

Since Kesariya at 100 S1 was really recently released, hence, it doesn't have an IMDb rating yet.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, ZEE5, docuseries, Drama, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5

Related Stories

Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  3. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  5. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  6. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  7. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
  8. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  2. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  3. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  6. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  7. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  8. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
  9. Apple's Upgraded AirTag to Offer Improved Tracking Features; HomePod Mini to Feature New Chip: Report
  10. Amazon Joins Google and Microsoft With a Massive $35 Billion Bet on India’s AI Growth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »