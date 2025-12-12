Kesariya at 100 S1, this intense and thought-provoking docuseries, raises the curtains to 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it traces its growth, vision, and influence over nine decades. Anchored by Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj, the show presents the dream of one man that became an awakening for an entire nation whose lives were centred around sacrifice and discipline rather than personal identity, wealth, or power. Through rare archival moments, as well as personal journeys and insight from history makers, the docuseries brings viewers through a century of a story of commitment and cultural identity.

When and Where to Watch Kesariya at 100 S1

The docuseries Kesariya at 100 Season 1 is the latest one to hit ZEE5. The show was released on 12 December 2025 and can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Kesariya at 100 S1

The trailer highlights India's changing social scenario and the emergence of an institution founded on the principles of unity and service. Throughout episodes, the docuseries charts the RSS history through key events and interviews, as well as its lasting legacy of discipline and national identity.

Cast and Crew of Kesariya at 100 S1

Hosted by Nitish Bharadwaj, the docuseries is powered by a range of experts and rare archives to unfold a 100-year-old story about how the organisation has evolved across and since its inception.

Reception of Kesariya at 100 S1

Since Kesariya at 100 S1 was really recently released, hence, it doesn't have an IMDb rating yet.