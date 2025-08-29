Google on Wednesday announced a new device protection programme for Made by Google products. As part of this initiative, Pixel and Fitbit device owners in the US will be eligible to receive extended warranty claims and access to priority services. The Mountain View-tech giant's service plan is covering common repairs such as screen and battery replacements free of charge on the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, Fitbit Charge 6, and other devices in its portfolio. Apart from this, there is also free upgraded shipping on replacements.

Pixel Care+ Includes $0 Deductibles for Screen, Battery Replacements

According to Google's blog post, the Pixel Care+ programme will provide “industry-leading” coverage for Pixel and Fitbit devices. It includes $0 deductibles for screen and battery replacements, common repairs, and other accidental damage. The company said that it is improving the claims process to make it easier to get a phone fixed or replaced.

The list of benefits under the Pixel Care+ programme includes unlimited claims for accidental damage, extended warranty claims, coverage for mechanical damage, free-of-charge screen and battery repairs, free-of-charge post-warranty malfunction claims, and optional loss and theft coverage.

As expected, the Pixel Care+ service programme provides access to repairs with genuine Google parts and replacements, the ability to carry out self-service claims through the Google Store website, and priority support from Pixel experts.

Pixel device owners can open their claim directly via the Google Store, select a location and time for repair, and schedule the appointment. Alternatively, Pixel Care+ can also be added through the new My Pixel app. The following models are eligible for the Pixel Car+ programme:

Google Pixel 10 Series Google Pixel Watch 4 (41 mm and 45 mm) Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm and 45 mm) Google Pixel Watch 2 Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Fold Fitbit Ace LTE Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Inspire 3

However, the Pixel Buds are not included in the Pixel Care+ programme, which is only available in the US for eligible devices. It can be enrolled in within 60 days of purchase, through the Google Store and the My Pixel app. Google offers monthly as well as fixed-duration plans, with and without loss and theft coverage.

As per the company, the existing Google Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection monthly subscribers in the US will automatically be migrated to Pixel Care+ in the coming months. Pricing will vary depending on the device and coverage opted for.