Google is working to fix its Gemini AI tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on Tuesday, saying some of the text and image responses generated by the model were "biased" and "completely unacceptable".

The company had last week paused the use of its tool that creates images of people following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by it.

Pichai told employees that some of the tool's responses offended its users and had shown bias.

"Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We're already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts... And we'll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale," he said.

The company now plans to relaunch Gemini AI in the next few weeks. News website Semafor first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a Google spokesperson.

Since the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet-owned Google has been racing to create a rival AI software.

It released the generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago. Earlier this month Google renamed it Gemini and rolled out paid subscription plans, which users could choose for better reasoning capabilities from the AI model.

Last week, social media platform Reddit struck a deal with Google to make its content available for training the search engine giant's artificial intelligence models.

The contract with Alphabet-owned Google is worth about $60 million (roughly Rs. 497 crore) per year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal underscores how Reddit, which is preparing for a high-profile stock market launch, is seeking to generate new revenue amid fierce competition for advertising dollars from the likes of TikTok and Meta Platform's Facebook.

