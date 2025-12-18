Google Labs' experiment, Opal, has grown in popularity ever since its release in July. It can create artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mini prompts based on user prompts. The Mountain View-based tech giant is now integrating the AI tool into Gemini's website interface. This means users can now vibe code to create and use mini apps right within the chatbot's interface. Google says any mini apps generated using the tool will be saved as a new Gem, and can be used as many times as the user prefers.

Opal Is Now Coming to Gemini

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the integration of Opal into Gemini. In July, Google Labs created this experimental vibe coding tool that can generate mini apps. These apps are powered by Gemini and can be used for different purposes. For instance, users can create an AI mini-app that reviews projects and essays and provides feedback on the language and content.

Similar to most experimental tools released by Google Labs, Opal was first released in a public beta exclusive to users in the US. Later, in October, Opal was expanded to 15 countries, and in November, it was made available in more than 160 countries. The rapid expansion occurred after the tool gained popularity among users.

Using the tool is pretty straightforward. Users first need to open the Gemini website, since it is currently not available within the mobile app. Once done, users will need to open the side bar by tapping the three horizontal lines on top-left corner, and look for Gems. Within the new Gems menu, users need to scroll through the Gems made by Labs section. The Opal is listed there as a Gem. In case users cannot find it, that's okay, because the company is rolling it out in a phased manner.

Google has also improved the visual editor of Opal. It now shows a new view where users can see their prompt turned into a list of steps that the AI agent will work on. Users can now pause the tool and edit the steps for granular control over the mini app that will be created. Additionally, for advanced customisation, users can switch to the Advanced Editor option and see more options.