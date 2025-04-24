Technology News
Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

The phone is IP65 rated against dust and water ingress.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2025 15:58 IST
Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70i sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Honor X70i is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset
  • The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
  • It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging
Honor X70i was launched in China on Thursday. It arrives as a slightly changed version of the Honor 400 Lite which was recently introduced in global markets. The Honor X70i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, which is complemented by an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. It sports an AMOLED screen and comes equipped with a single 108-megapixel rear camera. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery which supports 35W wired fast charging.

The Honor X70i becomes the fourth smartphone to be launched by the company in its home country in April, building upon the recent introductions of the Honor Power, Honor X60 GT, and Honor GT Pro.

Honor X70i Price and Colourways

Honor X70i price starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is also offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively.

The phone is available in four colourways — Magnolia Purple, Moon Shadow White, Velvet Black, and Sky Blue.

honor x70i colourways Honor X70i

Honor X70i Colour Options
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70i Specifications and Features

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Honor X70i runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. The phone sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080 × 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. 

The Honor X70i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The chip comprises two Cortex-A78 cores with a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0GHz. The graphics are handled by Imagination Technologies' IMG BXM-8-256 GPU.

For optics, the handset is equipped with a single 108-megapixel rear camera with a f/1.75 aperture. It supports a maximum video recording resolution of 1080p. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and a USB Type-C port. The phone supports Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and A-GNSS. It packs a 6,000mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 35W wired fast charging and is rated IP65 against dust and water ingress. The phone measures 161 x 74.55 x 7.29mm in size and weighs 178.5g.

Honor X70i

Honor X70i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Honor X70i, Honor X70i Price, Honor X70i Specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment

