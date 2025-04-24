Technology News
Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 10 Air is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 16:44 IST
Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 10 Air is available in Flare, Hailstone and Twilight colour options

Highlights
  • Red Magic 10 Air has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The phone ships with Android 15-based RedMagicOS 10
  • The Red Magic 10 Air supports 80W wired fast charging
Red Magic 10 Air has been unveiled in select global markets. The handset is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and an in-house R3 chip alongside a nine-layer ICE-X cooling system. It has two 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is equipped with a Magic Key, RGB lights and shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate. The latest addition to the series comes months after the company unveiled the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro in China in November 2024.

Red Magic 10 Air Price, Availability

Red Magic 10 Air price is set at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 12GB+256GB model, while the 16GB+512GB variant costs $649 (roughly Rs. 55,400). The latter is available in a Flare (orange) colourway, while the former version is offered in Hailstone (white) and Twilight (black) shades as well. 

The smartphone will go on sale in the US starting May 7 via the Red Magic website. It will be open for an early bird $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600) discount coupon from April 29 to May 6.

Red Magic 10 Air Features, Specifications

The Red Magic 10 Air sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, claimed to be enhanced with a RedCore R3 chip for gaming. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based RedMagicOS 10.

For optics, the Red Magic 10 Air has a dual rear camera unit that  comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video chats. 

The handset is equipped with DTS-X certified speakers, a customisable Magic Key and RGB lighting. The handset has capacitive shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate and a nine-layer ICE-X cooling system for heat dissipation. 

The Red Magic 10 Air packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It supports Google's Circle to Search feature and Gemini AI features. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 164.3×76.6×7.85mm in size and weighs 205g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
