Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Vivo Buds Clip Launched Globally With Real Time Translation Support, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Vivo Buds Clip Launched Globally With Real-Time Translation Support, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The Vivo Buds Clip support LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 11:17 IST
Vivo Buds Clip Launched Globally With Real-Time Translation Support, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Buds Clip come in Aurora Purple and Stardust Black shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo Buds Clip have an open-ear, clip-style design
  • The earbuds use 12mm dual magnetic moving coil units
  • The earbuds can connect to three devices at once
Advertisement

Vivo has brought its first clip-style earbuds, the Buds Clip, to Europe after launching them in China in September. The open-ear TWS earphones use a 12mm dual-magnetic moving-coil unit and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC. They also pack features such as real-time translation, AI-powered call noise reduction and three-device connectivity. Each earbud weighs around 5.2g, and Vivo claims up to 42 hours of total playback with the charging case. The Buds Clip also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Buds Clip Price and Availability

In Europe, the Vivo Buds Clip carry a price tag of EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,000). They are offered in Aurora Purple and Stardust Black colourways.

Vivo Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The Vivo Buds Clip use 12mm dual magnetic moving coil units and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless. They work with LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3 audio codecs. Vivo has added DeepX 5.0 stereo sound, spatial audio and custom EQ settings, so users can adjust the sound to their liking. For calls, the earbuds use bone-conduction-based AI noise reduction. There are also three listening modes to choose from: Balanced Mode, Voice Enhancement Mode and Noise Reduction Mode, depending on where you are and what you're listening to.

On the connectivity front, the Buds Clip use Bluetooth 5.4 and can stay connected to three devices at once. Vivo claims latency of 70ms. You can pair them with phones, tablets and computers, although compatible Vivo and iQOO devices get a few extra features, including customised pairing pop-ups. They also support real-time translation during conversations in multiple languages, as well as AI-powered broadcasting for alerts and other information when paired with compatible Vivo and iQOO devices.

The earbuds work with Vivo's BlueOS ecosystem and include features such as Find My Earbuds, intelligent volume adjustment and wide-area touch controls. Users with compatible devices can also personalise charging and pairing pop-ups with their own images and stickers.

Vivo claims the Buds Clip can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, with the case extending total playback time to 42 hours. A 10-minute charge is said to provide up to three hours of playback.

Unlike regular in-ear earbuds, the Buds Clip sit around the ear, using a flexible titanium alloy bridge to hold them in place. Each earbud weighs around 5.2g. The rounded charging case has a USB Type-C port, while the earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

FAQvivo Buds Clip FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo Buds Clip?
The Vivo Buds Clip features 12mm drivers and supports spatial audio and personalised sound modes. It offers up to 42 hours of total playback time with the charging case and up to 10 hours on a single charge. It supports AI call noise reduction, gesture controls, voice assistant support, and three-device connectivity. The earbuds have an IP55 rating and support wireless charging through the case. Bluetooth version and supported audio codecs are not specified on the official page. The earbuds are available in 3 colour options.
When was the Vivo Buds Clip released?
The Vivo Buds Clip was launched on September 21, 2026
Where can I buy the Vivo Buds Clip?
You can buy the Vivo Buds Clip through the official Vivo website, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Buds Clip, Vivo Buds Clip Price, Vivo Buds Clip Launch, Vivo Buds Clip Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Gemini 4 Carbon Frontier AI Model Falls Slightly Behind Claude Opus 5.5 in Agentic Capabilities, but Not in Cost Efficiency

Related Stories

Vivo Buds Clip Launched Globally With Real-Time Translation Support, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Features Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Dreambeans App Now Available in India for Users Aged 18 and Above
  3. OnePlus Turbo 6Vs With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  4. Vivo T6 LIte and iQOO Z12 Lite Show Up on Bluetooth Certification Website
  5. Asus Jelly75 KD201 Review: A Stylish Mechanical Keyboard That Gets the Basics Right
  6. Redmi M100 Pro Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC
  7. Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed
  8. Pebble Qore Vox Screenless Band With AI Voice Recording Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 17, Reno 17 Pro Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of China Launch
  2. Days Gone Developer Bend Studio Will Reportedly Reveal and Release Its Next Game in 2027
  3. Vivo Buds Clip Launched Globally With Real-Time Translation Support, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Gemini 4 Carbon Frontier AI Model Falls Slightly Behind Claude Opus 5.5 in Agentic Capabilities, but Not in Cost Efficiency
  5. Apple HomeView Ultra With 9-Inch Display, Robotic Arm Said to Be in the Works; Price, Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. OpenAI Doubles ChatGPT Pro, Business Premium Usage Limits After Subscriber Feedback
  7. Google Dreambeans App Launched in India With AI-Powered Personalised Daily Stories
  8. Sony FX5 Cinema Line Camera Launched in India With Open Gate Recording, 5K Video Support: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Pay Introduces Discover Shop With AI Virtual Try-On, Visual Search in India
  10. Nvidia GeForce Now Introduces 4-Month Plans in India at Lower Prices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »