Vivo has brought its first clip-style earbuds, the Buds Clip, to Europe after launching them in China in September. The open-ear TWS earphones use a 12mm dual-magnetic moving-coil unit and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC. They also pack features such as real-time translation, AI-powered call noise reduction and three-device connectivity. Each earbud weighs around 5.2g, and Vivo claims up to 42 hours of total playback with the charging case. The Buds Clip also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Buds Clip Price and Availability

In Europe, the Vivo Buds Clip carry a price tag of EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,000). They are offered in Aurora Purple and Stardust Black colourways.

Vivo Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The Vivo Buds Clip use 12mm dual magnetic moving coil units and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless. They work with LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3 audio codecs. Vivo has added DeepX 5.0 stereo sound, spatial audio and custom EQ settings, so users can adjust the sound to their liking. For calls, the earbuds use bone-conduction-based AI noise reduction. There are also three listening modes to choose from: Balanced Mode, Voice Enhancement Mode and Noise Reduction Mode, depending on where you are and what you're listening to.

On the connectivity front, the Buds Clip use Bluetooth 5.4 and can stay connected to three devices at once. Vivo claims latency of 70ms. You can pair them with phones, tablets and computers, although compatible Vivo and iQOO devices get a few extra features, including customised pairing pop-ups. They also support real-time translation during conversations in multiple languages, as well as AI-powered broadcasting for alerts and other information when paired with compatible Vivo and iQOO devices.

The earbuds work with Vivo's BlueOS ecosystem and include features such as Find My Earbuds, intelligent volume adjustment and wide-area touch controls. Users with compatible devices can also personalise charging and pairing pop-ups with their own images and stickers.

Vivo claims the Buds Clip can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, with the case extending total playback time to 42 hours. A 10-minute charge is said to provide up to three hours of playback.

Unlike regular in-ear earbuds, the Buds Clip sit around the ear, using a flexible titanium alloy bridge to hold them in place. Each earbud weighs around 5.2g. The rounded charging case has a USB Type-C port, while the earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.