Google is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini to younger users. Last month, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced it would allow users under 13 in the US (or the corresponding age in other countries) to access its AI chatbot across Android, iOS, and on the web. The company will also let parents and school administrators manage and supervise their access to the AI chatbot, if a school account is used. Parents can control teenagers' access to Gemini via the Family Link app.

Gemini Is Now Available to Younger Users

The tech giant announced in March that it was planning to roll out Gemini access to younger users with supervision tools and parental controls. According to a 9to5Google report, Google is now sending emails to parents detailing the upcoming availability of the chatbot for children.

Google has reportedly listed use cases several use cases of Gemini including help with homework, asking queries, and creating stories. Once available, children can access the AI chatbot on the web or via mobile apps. Additionally, they can reportedly also set Gemini as the default assistant on Android.

As per the report, the email also tells parents that Gemini can make mistakes, and children should double-check the responses before using the information. Additionally, the tech giant is said to emphasise that Gemini is not a human and that it cannot think or feel emotions, even if it can mimic conversations like a human.

In its earlier announcement, Google highlights that the decision to bring Gemini to younger users was made after receiving feedback from parents, teachers, and child development experts. The company said that with proper guardrails in place, “AI can be a valuable tool for learning and creativity.”

The tech giant is allowing parents to manage and supervise their child's access to Gemini. This can be done via the Family Link app, which lets parents manage the Google accounts of minors. With this, they will be notified when a child uses Gemini, as well as restrict their access. For those children accessing the AI chatbot via their school accounts, administrators will be able to play the same role via Google Admin console.