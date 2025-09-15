Google Gemini's iOS app reached the first spot on the Top Free Apps chart in the App Store in several countries on Friday. The Mountain View-based tech giant has recently added multiple new features to its chatbot, including the new “Nano Banana” image editing tool, visual guidance in Gemini Live, and a redesigned prompt bar, which could have contributed to the increased popularity of the AI chatbot. As of now, the Gemini for iPhone app is trending at the number one position in India and the US.

Gemini Climbs to the Top of App Store

Gemini's climb to the top was first spotted by Logan Kilpatrick, the product lead for Google AI Studio and Gemini API, and shared in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gadgets 360 staff members were also independently able to verify that on Monday morning, it continued to remain at the top of the Top Free Apps chart in both India and the US.

Additionally, the AI chatbot also ranked in the second position in Canada and the UK. Notably, this is the first time Gemini has achieved this milestone. Earlier, ChatGPT and DeepSeek both reached the top of the App Store.

While it cannot be said conclusively, the timing suggests that the recently released Nano Banana update may be the primary reason behind Gemini's popularity. The new AI-powered image editing feature arrived at the end of August, which allows users to upload an image and make inline edits while keeping the character consistent. It is also adept at removing just one or two elements from an image, and keeping the rest the same, something most AI models struggle with.

The image editing feature is available to all Gemini users, although paid users have access to it with higher rate limits. Google has been releasing new Gemini features at a breakneck speed. The Google Translate app is now capable of providing live voice translation. The tech giant has also added a Gemini-powered language coaching tool that assists users in learning and practising new languages.