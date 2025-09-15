Technology News
Google Gemini Ranks at the top of the iOS App Store, Overtakes ChatGPT for the First Time

Gemini is placed at the top of the App Store in both India and the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 September 2025 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Before Gemini, both ChatGPT and DeepSeek have reached the top of the App Store charts

Highlights
  • In Canada and the UK, the AI app ranks in the second position
  • Gemini’s increased popularity could be due to the new Nano Banana feature
  • Google has been adding new Gemini features across its products
Google Gemini's iOS app reached the first spot on the Top Free Apps chart in the App Store in several countries on Friday. The Mountain View-based tech giant has recently added multiple new features to its chatbot, including the new “Nano Banana” image editing tool, visual guidance in Gemini Live, and a redesigned prompt bar, which could have contributed to the increased popularity of the AI chatbot. As of now, the Gemini for iPhone app is trending at the number one position in India and the US.

Gemini Climbs to the Top of App Store

Gemini's climb to the top was first spotted by Logan Kilpatrick, the product lead for Google AI Studio and Gemini API, and shared in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gadgets 360 staff members were also independently able to verify that on Monday morning, it continued to remain at the top of the Top Free Apps chart in both India and the US.

Additionally, the AI chatbot also ranked in the second position in Canada and the UK. Notably, this is the first time Gemini has achieved this milestone. Earlier, ChatGPT and DeepSeek both reached the top of the App Store.

While it cannot be said conclusively, the timing suggests that the recently released Nano Banana update may be the primary reason behind Gemini's popularity. The new AI-powered image editing feature arrived at the end of August, which allows users to upload an image and make inline edits while keeping the character consistent. It is also adept at removing just one or two elements from an image, and keeping the rest the same, something most AI models struggle with.

The image editing feature is available to all Gemini users, although paid users have access to it with higher rate limits. Google has been releasing new Gemini features at a breakneck speed. The Google Translate app is now capable of providing live voice translation. The tech giant has also added a Gemini-powered language coaching tool that assists users in learning and practising new languages.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
