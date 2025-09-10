Technology News
Google AI Plus Subscription Plan Launched With Affordable Pricing, Access to Veo 3 Fast

The new Google AI Plus plan offers the Gemini side panel across Workspace apps and expanded NotebookLM access.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The new AI subscription plan also offers access to the Flow and Whisk apps

Highlights
  • The Google AI Plus plan is currently only available in Indonesia
  • It also offers 200GB of cloud storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail
  • Gemini 2.5 Pro will be available with higher access than the free tier
Google recently launched a new subscription tier for its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings. Dubbed Google AI Plus, the Mountain View-based tech giant is currently introducing this plan only in Indonesia, but it intends to bring it to other emerging markets as well. Pricing-wise, it sits between the free tier and the AI Pro subscription, and the features are also adjusted accordingly. Notably, this is now the cheapest way to access the company's Veo 3 Fast video generation AI model.

Google AI Plus Subscription Price, Discounts

In a blog post, the tech giant introduced the new Google AI Plus subscription plan and highlighted the benefits users will get. Currently available only in Indonesia, it is priced at IDR 75,000 (roughly Rs. 400) per month. Additionally, for the first six months, subscribers will get a 50 percent discount on the pricing. To compare, the Google AI Pro plan in India is priced at Rs. 1,950, and the AI Ultra plan costs Rs. 24,500 per month.

Coming to the benefits, Google says users will get more access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model compared to the free tier, but less than the AI Pro and Ultra tiers. The default Gemini AI model in the app and website is also available with 128K token context window to this tier. Notably, in the free tier, the model is only available with 32K tokens.

Interestingly, with the introduction of the Google AI Plus plan, it has now become the cheapest way to generate AI video via the Veo 3 Fast model, since it is not available those on the free tier of the platform. The per day rate limit was not revealed by the company.

Apart from this, those subscribing to this plan will have access to the Gemini side panel across Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive. Plus, users also get access to the video creation app Flow, and the image-to-video generation app Whisk. These users also get 200GB of cloud storage across Drive, the Photos app, and Gmail.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
