Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage

Google AI Plus plan is now the most affordable Gemini AI subscription in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google AI Plus plan is the company's new low-cost subscription tier in India

Highlights
  • Google AI Plus offers access to the Gemini 3 Pro model
  • Google AI Plus provides 200 monthly AI credits in India
  • The company now offers three subscription tiers in India
Google AI Plus has been launched in India by the tech giant as its latest and most affordable subscription tier, the company announced on Wednesday. The Mountain View-based company, before this, used to offer only two subscription plans to individual users, namely Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra, apart from the free tier. Including other benefits, the Google AI Plus plan offers Nano Banana Pro access to users, which is powered by the latest Gemini 3 Pro model. Moreover, it provides 200 monthly AI credits to subscribers to be utilised for video and content generation on the Flow and Whisk apps.

Google AI Plus Plan Price in India, Benefits

The new Google AI Plus plan offers “enhanced” access to the tech giant's most capable Gemini 3 Pro model in the Gemini app. Its price is set at Rs. 199 per month for the six months, after which it'll cost Rs. 399 per month. Users will get higher usage limits for other AI tools, like Deep Research. The company's Gemini 3 Pro-powered Nano Banana Pro will also be available to users for text-based image generation and editing. Additionally, it provides 200 monthly AI credits for the Whisk and Flow apps, which use the Veo 3.1 Fast AI model for video and content generation.

Google's new AI Plus plan will let subscribers use NotebookLM's Audio Overviews tool, along with the research and writing assistant. It is worth noting that the free users only get access to the research and writing tools. Another feature offered by the plan is the integration of Gemini's AI features into Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Vids. On top of this, users will get 200GB of cloud storage for Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail.

Meanwhile, the free tier only offers 15GB of cloud storage and lower usage limits to Gemini 2.5 Flash and Gemini 3 Pro models. Additionally, the company only provides 100 monthly AI credits for the previously mentioned video generation apps.

The more expensive Google AI Pro and AI Ultra tiers are priced at Rs. 1,950 per month and Rs. 24,500 per month, respectively. While the Pro plan offers 1,000 AI credits, the Ultra tier gives 25,000 AI credits for video generation. The plans also include Gemini Code assist and Gemini CLI access, while offering 2TB and 30TB cloud storage, respectively.

The plan will compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription, which is priced at Rs. 399 per month. While the two offer similar functionalities, OpenAI does not offer cloud storage to its users. Launched in India in August, the ChatGPT Go tier also provides “Extended Access” to its most advanced GPT-5 AI model, along with higher usage limits for image generation, file uploads, and the data analysis tool. It is worth noting that currently ChatGPT Go is available in India for free.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
