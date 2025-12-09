Google, on Monday, refuted the claims that it is planning to introduce advertisements in Gemini. A report had claimed that the Mountain View-based tech giant is working to bring ads to its flagship chatbot platform as soon as 2026. The move was said help the company monetise the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot directly, without relying on earnings from application programming interface (API) credits and subscriptions. However, as per a Google executive, the company does not have any such plans currently to introduce advertisements in Gemini.

Google Says Claims of Ads in Gemini Are False

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dan Taylor, Vice President, Global Ads at Google, called the claims of ads coming to Gemini “uninformed” and “inaccurate,” adding, “There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that.” Notably, the executive was responding to an Adweek report, which first reported on the matter.

The publication had claimed that the tech giant giant reached out to its advertising client to tell them that it is planning to place ads in Gemini on web and mobile apps in 2026. The report cited unnamed agency buyers familiar with the conversations. One of the source reportedly also told Adweek that ads in Gemini is separate from those shown in AI Mode. However, details such as technical specifications, pricings, and placement details were not mentioned.

Rumours around Google's integration of ads in Gemini gained tractions due to two main reasons. First, the company does not have any revenue stream with the chatbot besides API credits and subscription money. This means making a profit off of the expensive infrastructural and processing costs will not be easy.

Second, reports had claimed that OpenAI is testing ads on ChatGPT, and might soon roll it out to a wider user base. While this was before CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared code red, and put advertising plans on pause, these are still expected to arrive sooner rather than later. With OpenAI starting the trend, Google would have faced less flak compared to if it was the first one to do so.

However, the second reason would not have really applied on the tech giant, given it has never been shy to introduce ads to a platform. It was among the first AI companies to bring ads when it announced them for AI Overviews, and later for AI Mode.