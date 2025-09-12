Technology News
English Edition
  Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones

Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split-Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones

The Gemini feature allows users to quickly turn the assistant overlay text box into a split-screen view.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 September 2025 12:34 IST
Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split-Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones

The Gemini app has offered this split-screen view feature since its launch

Highlights
  • This feature was so far only available to select foldables and tablets
  • The expansion was reportedly spotted in the Google beta app v16.35
  • Gemini's split-screen view is reportedly working on the Google Pixel 9
Gemini on Android smartphones might soon get a new utility trick. According to the report, Google is expanding the Gemini AI assistant's split-screen view feature, which was previously only available on larger devices, such as tablets and book-style foldables. This feature allows users to quickly bring Gemini into split view by dragging the prompt bar that appears when one invokes the assistant. The Mountain View-based tech giant is now reportedly rolling it out to the standard, candybar-style smartphones as well.

Gemini Assistant's Split-Screen Experience Reportedly Rolling Out to More Smartphones

According to an Android Authority report, the feature was first spotted by Telegram user @Itachiuchiha23x, and later verified by the publication. The Gemini feature, which was first released in 2024, is said to be expanding to more smartphones with the Google app for Android version 16.35.63.sa.arm64 beta.

The publication was able to test out the feature on the Google Pixel 9 and found it to be working. However, it did not work in other devices used for the test, such as the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Gadgets 360 staff members were also not able to get this feature working on the OnePlus 10R.

Android Authority also shared a video demonstrating how the feature will work in candybar smartphones. Essentially, users who want to use Gemini in split-screen view can now do so quickly by just invoking the assistant and then dragging the prompt bar to the middle of the screen. It is a utility feature, but the use case is very specific. Notably, the same feature can also be used to horizontally split the app in devices that support horizontal split view.

It appears that the current rollout of the feature is a limited one, and the tech giant might begin a wider rollout among beta testers at a later date. There is no word on when the feature might be released to the wider user base. Those without the feature will need to take an additional step: go to the Gemini app and then trigger the split-screen view.

