Google Updates Gemini App’s Prompt Bar With an Open-Box Design

Google has updated the Gemini app and tweaked a few elements as a quality-of-life improvement. The most notable change is the redesign of the prompt box or the prompt bar. Earlier, it appeared as a rectangular box where users could type their queries, requests, and messages. It now appears as an open-box style, with a top lid but no sides or the bottom. The new design allows users to fit in a few extra characters in the same line, better managing the overall space.

First spotted by 9to5Google on Wednesday, the new app design is currently available on Android, and the iOS version could be around the corner. This redesign appears to be focused on making better use of the negative space and offering a larger canvas for users to type and read messages. Additionally, Google is also making it easy for users to access different Gemini features.

Coming to the prompt box, it now features a top lid that curves at the end to give the appearance of a rectangle with rounded edges. However, the lid just touches the edge of the device's screen and disappears. There are no sides or the bottom lid. This is different from the older boxed prompt bar design and lets users type more words in the same space.

Prompt bar redesign in the Gemini app

Gemini is also redesigning the tools icon. On the website, and earlier on the app, it appeared as a “+” icon, tapping which opened all the different features, such as image generation, video generation (for paid subscribers), Deep Research, and Canvas. However, Gadgets 360 staff members are now noticing a new design where the most used feature will separately appear as a chip or button. The rest of the tools appear within an ellipsis (three horizontal dots) icon.

Finally, Google has also removed the “Gemini can make mistakes, so double-check it” disclaimer from the bottom of the prompt bar. This disclaimer appeared whenever a user sent a prompt and received a response from the AI. It was aimed at making users aware of the possible AI hallucination and not to rely on the answers too much.

However, it is not entirely gone. The disclaimer now appears at the bottom of the response, underneath the like, dislike, feedback and share buttons.