Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2

Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2

Google’s Nano Banana 2 capabilities could be powered by a custom Gemini 3 Pro AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2025 12:16 IST
Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2

Several X users claimed to have spotted Gemini 3 Pro in the Android app’s Canvas mode

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is yet to confirm the release date of the Gemini 3 series
  • The Gemini 3 Pro was said to be spotted on Gemini Enterprise
  • Sundar Pichai has highlighted that the models will arrive before 2026
Advertisement

Google's purported Gemini 3 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models has taken social media platforms by storm in the last couple of weeks. Every day, a new rumour about the Mountain View-based tech giant's next generation of frontier models surfaces, revealing new details about what end users can expect. A new leak now claims that the company can release both Gemini 3 Pro and the image editing model, Nano Banana 2, together. However, when that might be is not confirmed.

Gemini 3 Pro Tipped to Be Bundled With Nano Banana 2

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a tipster (reshared by TestingCatalog) shared a screenshot of a code snippet. Claiming it to belong to Google's Gemini for iOS app, the tipster said that Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana 2 models could be launched simultaneously by the company.

In the screenshot, a string of code labelled “ModeSwitchTooltipText” mentioned, “Try 3 Pro to create images with the newer version of Nano Banana.” If true, this reveals two important details. First, Google is delaying the Nano Banana 2 release to bundle it with its upcoming AI models, and second, Gemini 3 Pro might be the underlying model for the company's next image editing model.

This would also mark a shift from the company's strategy with the existing version of the model, which is powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash. Whether the Flash variant will have no role to play in Nano Banana 2, and how that impacts the generation time, is currently not known.

Apart from this, several X users claimed on Thursday that Gemini 3 Pro was available in the AI chatbot's Android app within the Canvas mode. Some users claimed that when requesting a tricky design or coding task, the app's generation was far superior to what Gemini 2.5 Pro can typically handle. However, there is no way to confirm this.

TestingCatalog also highlighted in a separate post that 3 Pro was listed in the Gemini Enterprises Agent model selector dropdown.

The emergence of multiple rumours and leaks in such a small burst indicates that Google might not take too long before releasing the Gemini 3 family of models. Even CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the model will arrive before the end of the year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini 3 Pro, Gemini 3, Nano Banana 2, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery

Related Stories

Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Launch Soon: Know Expected Features
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15 Review
  4. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2
  6. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Visit Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
  7. We Tested GPT-5.1 in ChatGPT: The Good, the Bad, and the Unexpected
  8. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Create a Group Chat With Your Friends
  9. Spotify Brings New Premium Plans to India at These Prices
  10. Vivo Hints at 7,000mAh Flagship, 9,000mAh Mid-Range Batteries in Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Replaces X DMs With New Encrypted Chat Feature Supporting Large File Transfers
  2. Oppo Find X9 Pro, X9 Price in India Just Leaked: Here’s How Much It May Cost
  3. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to Netflix on iOS and Android, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Switch 2 Next Month
  4. Vivo X500 Could Get 7,000mAh Batteries, Mid-Range Models May Pack Up to 9,000mAh, Tipster Claims
  5. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets
  6. OnePlus 15R Officially Teased During OnePlus 15 Launch Event; Reported to Launch Next Month
  7. iPhone 16e Demand Weak as iPhone Air Production Reportedly Halted
  8. Madam Sarpanch Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Hindi Dub Version of Saubhagyawati Sarpanch Online
  9. Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2
  10. Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »