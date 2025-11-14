Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2

Google's purported Gemini 3 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models has taken social media platforms by storm in the last couple of weeks. Every day, a new rumour about the Mountain View-based tech giant's next generation of frontier models surfaces, revealing new details about what end users can expect. A new leak now claims that the company can release both Gemini 3 Pro and the image editing model, Nano Banana 2, together. However, when that might be is not confirmed.

Gemini 3 Pro Tipped to Be Bundled With Nano Banana 2

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a tipster (reshared by TestingCatalog) shared a screenshot of a code snippet. Claiming it to belong to Google's Gemini for iOS app, the tipster said that Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana 2 models could be launched simultaneously by the company.

In the screenshot, a string of code labelled “ModeSwitchTooltipText” mentioned, “Try 3 Pro to create images with the newer version of Nano Banana.” If true, this reveals two important details. First, Google is delaying the Nano Banana 2 release to bundle it with its upcoming AI models, and second, Gemini 3 Pro might be the underlying model for the company's next image editing model.

This would also mark a shift from the company's strategy with the existing version of the model, which is powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash. Whether the Flash variant will have no role to play in Nano Banana 2, and how that impacts the generation time, is currently not known.

Apart from this, several X users claimed on Thursday that Gemini 3 Pro was available in the AI chatbot's Android app within the Canvas mode. Some users claimed that when requesting a tricky design or coding task, the app's generation was far superior to what Gemini 2.5 Pro can typically handle. However, there is no way to confirm this.

TestingCatalog also highlighted in a separate post that 3 Pro was listed in the Gemini Enterprises Agent model selector dropdown.

The emergence of multiple rumours and leaks in such a small burst indicates that Google might not take too long before releasing the Gemini 3 family of models. Even CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the model will arrive before the end of the year.