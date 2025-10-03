Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • OpenAI Does It Again: While Google and Meta Play Catch Up, Sora 2 Changes the Game

OpenAI Does It Again: While Google and Meta Play Catch-Up, Sora 2 Changes the Game

The Sora app for iOS is an invite-only app, where users can generate AI videos of themselves and others.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2025 18:44 IST
OpenAI Does It Again: While Google and Meta Play Catch-Up, Sora 2 Changes the Game

Photo Credit: OpenAI

The Sora app encourages users to generate AI videos of others using the Cameo feature

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The app raises some deepfake concerns due to its functionality
  • Sora seems to have cracked the code on social media content
  • Meta’s Vibe, on the other hand, appears to be struggling to create a buzz
Advertisement

OpenAI's social media app is taking the Internet by storm. The iOS-only app allows users to generate artificial intelligence (AI) videos of themselves or other users and share them on the platform publicly. It is a twist on the standard vertical, short video content idea, which plays on the popularity of AI-generated content. But OpenAI is not the only one capitalising on this idea. Meta's recently announced Vibe feed on its AI app also explores this idea, encouraging users to create and share AI videos. Google also saw success in socialising AI content with the Gemini-powered “Nano Banana” trends.

OpenAI's Sora 2 Proves They're Leading the AI Content Race

The Sora app appears as a TikTok or Reels clone, but its functionality is entirely around video generation AI models. Once a user adds a video of themselves and verifies their identity, they can then generate AI videos of themselves in any setting using a text prompt. It also comes with a Cameo feature that allows them to take the protagonist of a video, which is usually another user, and create a video of them in a different AI-generated setting.

The capability of using your own likeness in an AI video has become an instant hit among users. Users have been sharing videos of themselves riding a snowmobile, exploring space, diving into the ocean from a cliff, and hanging out with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

But where Sora soared, Meta appears to just be staying afloat. Despite a big announcement and some traction on the platform, there does not seem to be any buzz on the feature. This is likely because while users can generate AI videos, and others can change the picture and music to create their own iteration, the Meta Vibes feed lacks a personalisation element. On the other hand, Instagram's teased video AI feature is yet to arrive.

Google was able to successfully tap into the social media trend using its Nano Banana model, where users can upload an image of themselves and make any changes to it. However, its virality was also limited due to not having a fixed platform to share the content, and the lack of a video element.

Based on the content being shared online and the trending Sora hashtag, for now, OpenAI seems to be leading the AI content race.

Five Things About the Sora App

1. The iOS-only Sora app is currently available on an invite basis. This means that unless one has an invitation from an existing user, they will not be able to generate videos or view what others have created. This appears to be a strategy to keep the compute costs manageable and prevent its servers from being overloaded. However, if more users are unable to access the app soon enough, the platform's popularity could suffer.

2. There is a dark pattern with the Sora app. X user @PaulYacoubian shared a screenshot highlighting that if users try to delete their Sora app account, OpenAI warns them that the same phone number and email address cannot be used to create another account. Additionally, if users have been using the ChatGPT application programming interface (API) with the same account, access to that will also be removed. This appears to be a strategy to disincentivise users from deleting their accounts. To what end, that is not known.

3. According to a TechCrunch report, the Sora app rose to third position in the Top Overall app on the US App Store with 56,000 downloads. And in the first 48 hours of being live, it reportedly climbed to 1,64,000 installs. The download statistic reportedly places Sora ahead of Claude and Copilot, and on par with Grok. While it is still behind Gemini and ChatGPT's iOS apps, this is a big achievement for an invite-only app.

4. The concern around deepfakes has increased significantly with the Sora app. The app lets a user not only create a video of themselves but other users in various AI-generated settings. OpenAI does claim to have added safeguards to mitigate harmful usage of the platform, but users can still use it to spread misinformation. For instance, TechCrunch reported that social media is abuzz with users creating realistic videos of themselves with Altman.

5. Copyright infringement is another issue that can soon plague the Sora app. Recently, one of the Sora developers posted a video involving Super Mario. Other users have created videos of Pikachu playing the protagonist in different movies. With Warner Bros. Discovery recently filing a lawsuit against Midjourney for generating images in the likeness of its copyrighted characters such as Batman and Superman, how long as OpenAI go before it is hit with a similar copyright lawsuit? Time will tell.

Is Big Tech Stuck in an Innovation Loop?

When it comes to AI, there is an innovation loop pattern. Once a company releases a feature, soon, rivals either implement a similar feature. We saw this when OpenAI first released Deep Research, followed by similar announcements by Google and Perplexity, and the same was observed with features such as web search, image generation, native audio generation, and AI-powered web browsers very recently. This does not even take into consideration the assistant-style implementation, the same old chat interfaces, and similar agentic functionalities.

Currently, AI-powered short videos seem to be the flavour of the month. As we discussed above, major players have started experimenting with social media-style AI videos, and others could soon get on the bandwagon.

The repetition suggests a kind of innovation treadmill. Companies are racing to offer marginal improvements without fundamentally reimagining the technology or offering something truly unique. Once an AI player breaks new ground, others immediately join in the trend with their own take on the capability. This cycle risks turning generative AI into a commoditised service, where differentiation depends less on breakthroughs and more on branding and ecosystems.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sora, Sora 2, Meta, Google, Gemini, Nano Banana, iOS, App
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Ubisoft Launches Tencent-Backed Subsidiary, Vantage Studios, to Run Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six

Related Stories

OpenAI Does It Again: While Google and Meta Play Catch-Up, Sora 2 Changes the Game
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Leaked: OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration
  2. Lava Agni 4 to India Launch Timeline, Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Bags Certifications in These Countries, May Launch Soon
  4. Flipkart Billion Days: Upgrade Your Home with Premium Soundbars and Smart Locks
  5. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on Certification Sites; Battery Details Leaked
  6. Why Your iPhone With iOS 26 Says 'Slow Charger' and How to Fix It
  7. Consumer Affairs Ministry to Probe Hidden Charges on E-Commerce Platforms
  8. iPhone Air Lags Behind Other iPhone 17 Models in Consumer Demand: Report
  9. Xbox Game Pass Gets Price Hike: Here's How Much New Plans Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Early Access Goes Live as Players Report Cheating
  2. Department of Consumer Affairs to Probe E-Commerce Platforms Over Hidden Cash-on-Delivery Charges
  3. Ubisoft Launches Tencent-Backed Subsidiary, Vantage Studios, to Run Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
  4. OnePlus 15 Global Launch Date Leaked; OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration With Plus Mind Feature
  5. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications Leaked; Vivo X300 FE Listed on EEC Certification Site
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites
  7. iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Witnessing Strong Demand, but the iPhone Air Lags Behind
  8. BSNL Finally Launches VoWiFi Service in West, South Zone Circles; 4G Services Rolled Out in Mumbai
  9. Instagram, Facebook Will Soon Start Showing You Ads, Content Based on Your Meta AI Interactions
  10. OpenAI vs Elon Musk: Company Alleges Lawsuit is a 'Harassment Tactic'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »