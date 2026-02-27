Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 EU Energy Labels Reveal Battery Capacity, Endurance and Durability Details

Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 have 'C' rating in reparability on a scale of A to E.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 10:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 EU Energy Labels Reveal Battery Capacity, Endurance and Durability Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A37 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A36 (above)

Highlights
  • EU labels indicate the battery capacity of Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57
  • They have a disappointing C rating for repairability
  • The EU labels suggest the duo supports 1,200 charge cycles
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 next month. The brand has yet to confirm this officially, but thanks to the mandatory EU energy labels, we have some details regarding their battery and endurance. Both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to come with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. They are likely to feature AMOLED displays and Exynos chipsets. The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to succeed the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G, which were launched in India in March last year.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Specifications (Anticipated)

The unannounced Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are now listed on the European Union's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) website with model numbers SM-A376B/DS and SM-A576B/DS, respectively. The listing shows both models with a 4,905mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Galaxy 37 and Galaxy A57 appear to have 53 and 52 hours of battery endurance per cycle, respectively.

sm a576b ds eu energy label Galaxy A37

Photo Credit: EPREL

 

The battery units of both Galaxy A series smartphones are rated to withstand 1,200 charging cycles before they dip below 80 percent of their initial capacity. The listings also point to an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. That would be an upgrade over the IP67-rated build offered by the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.

sm a576b ds eu energy label Samsung

Photo Credit: EPREL

 

As per the listing, both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will have a minimum guaranteed availability of operating system security updates, corrective updates and functionality updates for five years. Both models secured a 'C' rating in repairability on a scale of A to E. The Galaxy A57 is seen with an 'A' rating for drop resistance, while the Galaxy A37 managed to get a 'B' rating.

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 were recently emerged in IMDA certification website in Singapore. Both phones are rumoured to go official next month with full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz resolution, triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 12-megapixel selfie cameras. The Galaxy A57 could feature a 6.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy A37 may pack a 6.7-inch panel.

Samsung is expected to use the Exynos 1680 chipset in the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy A37 is said to run on the Exynos 1480 chipset.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 EU Energy Labels Reveal Battery Capacity, Endurance and Durability Details
