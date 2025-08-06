Technology News
English Edition
  Gemini's Storybook Feature Lets You Generate New Illustrated Books With Read Aloud Narration

Gemini's Storybook Feature Lets You Generate New Illustrated Books With Read-Aloud Narration

Gemini can generate an illustrated storybook with up to 10 pages and a custom art style.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 12:11 IST
Gemini's Storybook Feature Lets You Generate New Illustrated Books With Read-Aloud Narration

Users can also upload their own images and ask Gemini to include them in the story

Highlights
  • The Storybook feature is available to all Gemini users
  • These can be generated on both the website and the mobile apps
  • Gemini can generate stories in 45 different languages
Google added a new quality-of-life feature to its Gemini chatbot on Tuesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot can now generate custom illustrated storybooks based on text prompts, uploaded images or documents. Users can also specify the style of the artwork in the storybook, as well as instruct Gemini to use specific names of characters, settings, or even plot points. The Mountain View-based tech giant designed the feature for young children who enjoy reading bedtime stories. It is available to all users globally on the website and mobile apps.

Gemini Can Generate Storybooks Using Uploaded Photos

In a blog post, Google detailed the new feature, which is rolling out to all Gemini users, including those on the free tier. Storybook creation is available directly within the chatbot's interface, and users can start a prompt with “Create/Generate a storybook…” followed by the topic of the story and the age of the readers. Additionally, users can also mention a specific character name, a setting, and the art style.

Storybook in Gemini supports various art styles, including pixel art, comics, claymation, crochet, and colouring books. These can be generated in 45 languages, and each story can have up to 10 pages. Each page will have text on the right side and a related artwork on the left side.

The feature also comes with audio narration, if users prefer to hear the story rather than reading it. The voice is robotic and not similar to the natural-sounding voice one hears in Gemini Live.

gemini storybook Gemini storybook

Gemini's Storybook layout

 

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test out the feature, and the chatbot was able to generate a storybook in a couple of minutes, complete with a title page and art, and 10 pages of story. It was also able to adhere to all the nuances (genre, setting, use of a particular item, etc) in the prompt. We also did not notice any inconsistencies or hallucinations in the AI-generated images.

Google says users can also upload their photos to create a story where the art features them instead of randomised characters. Similarly, users can also upload documents of their written stories and turn them into an illustrated book using AI. Apart from reading children bedtime stories, the tech giant says the feature can also be used to teach young students complex topics from their syllabus.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
