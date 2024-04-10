Technology News
Google's Imagen 2 AI Model Gets Upgraded With Video Generation Capabilities

Google’s Imagen 2 AI model can also do inline photo editing to change parts of a generated image.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 12:04 IST
Google’s Imagen 2 AI Model Gets Upgraded With Video Generation Capabilities

Photo Credit: YouTube/Google Cloud

Imagen 2 is available within Google’s Vertex AI developer platform

Highlights
  • Imagen 2 was launched in December 2023
  • Google released Imagen 2 as an enterprise-focused image generator
  • Imagen 2 will deploy Google DeepMind’s SynthID to label AI content
Google has upgraded its native artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image generation model Imagen 2 with two new capabilities. These capabilities were announced at its annual Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas. The AI tool is an enterprise-focused product available within the Vertex AI developer platform and can help create logo elements and other visual resources for companies. Now, the tech giant has also added video-generation capabilities to the AI model and it can generate up to four seconds long videos.

The video generation feature is being called ‘Text-to-live image' by the company. With this capability, Imagen 2 can create four-second-long videos from text prompts. These videos will have a range of camera angles and motion. According to a report by VentureBeat, the generated videos will have 24 frames per second and be delivered at a resolution of 360x640 pixels. Google reportedly has plans to improve these metrics in the future.

Google also posted a video on YouTube to showcase the capabilities of its AI model. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian reportedly said in a press release that animated images can improve user engagement. The generation quality appears to be similar to Runway AI and Pika 1.0 — both are available for the general public as well as enterprises.

There is also a question of deepfakes. This is relevant since Gemini AI recently came under fire after it showed “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions”. Shortly after, Google removed the image generation feature from Gemini. But the company says it will be different with Imagen. The company's spokesperson told TechCrunch, “The Imagen 2 model in Vertex AI has not experienced the same issues as the Gemini app. We continue to test extensively and engage with our customers.” As for added protection, images and videos generated by the AI model will be labelled by Google DeepMind's SynthID technology.

Apart from video generation, Imagen 2 has also received inpainting and outpainting capabilities. This will allow users to edit a certain part of the image instead of regenerating the entire thing with a new prompt. Making granular changes to an image is an easier method to get to the desired result. The feature is also offered by Microsoft's Copilot and OpenAI's DALL-E 3.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google, AI image generator, Artificial intelligence, AI, Imagen 2
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google's Imagen 2 AI Model Gets Upgraded With Video Generation Capabilities
