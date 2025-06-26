Realme P3x 5G was launched in India in February alongside the Realme P3 Pro 5G variant. The P3x model is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The company is now offering a limited-time discount on the handset, allowing interested buyers to purchase it at a lower effective price. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Realme P3x 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Realme P3x 5G in India is set at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants, respectively. The company has now announced a limited-time discount on the launch prices of the handset in a press release.

With a price offer of Rs. 1,000, combined with a Rs. 1,300 discount coupon, the 6GB and 8GB variants of the Realme P3x 5G will be available at Rs. 11,699 and Rs. 12,699, respectively. The offer is valid only for today, that is, June 26. The handset can be purchased via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. It is sold in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink colourways.

Realme P3x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P3x 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

In the camera department, the Realme P3x 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.