Realme P3x 5G Now Available in India With Limited-Time Discount: Check Price

The Realme P3x 5G was launched in India in February at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB variants, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2025 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3x 5G is sold in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink shades

Highlights
  • Realme P3x 5G has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • The Realme P3x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging
Realme P3x 5G was launched in India in February alongside the Realme P3 Pro 5G variant. The P3x model is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The company is now offering a limited-time discount on the handset, allowing interested buyers to purchase it at a lower effective price. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Realme P3x 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Realme P3x 5G in India is set at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants, respectively. The company has now announced a limited-time discount on the launch prices of the handset in a press release.realme p3x 5g realme inline realme p3x discount

With a price offer of Rs. 1,000, combined with a Rs. 1,300 discount coupon, the 6GB and 8GB variants of the Realme P3x 5G will be available at Rs. 11,699 and Rs. 12,699, respectively. The offer is valid only for today, that is, June 26. The handset can be purchased via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. It is sold in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink colourways.

Realme P3x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P3x 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

In the camera department, the Realme P3x 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Introduces Gemini CLI Open-Source AI Agent for Coding, Available to Developers for Free

