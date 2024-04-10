Motorola seems to be bringing yet another Moto G series smartphone, following the release of the Moto G04 and Moto G04s. On Tuesday (April 9), the Chinese smartphone company teased the new handset's arrival through a social media post without revealing its moniker or launch date. The upcoming phone is being speculated to be the Moto G64. It could succeed the Moto G54 5G that went official in India last year. Meanwhile, a tipster has shared alleged renders of the Moto G64 on the Web. Additionally, the phone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with few specifications.

Through a teaser post on X, Motorola announced the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The post carries the tagline “Brace yourself for the ultimate performer and limitless entertainment” and the hashtag UnleashTheBeast . Although the company has not confirmed the moniker, it is largely speculated that the Moto G64 5G may break cover soon with plenty of features from last year's Moto G54 5G.

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared alleged images of the Moto G64 5G in blue and green colourways. It is seen with a hole punch display design and slightly curved edges. The images suggest a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with optical image stabilisation.

Additionally, the Moto G64 5G has appeared on the Geekbench website. The listing shows 1,026 points in single-core testing and 2,458 points in multi-core CPU tests. As per the listing, the handset could get 12GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system.

The listing also shows that the Moto G64 5G is equipped with an octa-core chipset that has a maximum clock speed of 2.50GHz. This chipset is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

Moto G54 5G launched in India in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999. Earlier this year, the company slashed the handset's price by up to Rs. 3,000. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

