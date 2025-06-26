OnePlus on Thursday announced the expansion of its doorstep pickup and drop service in India. It will now cover more than 19,000 PIN codes across the country, enabling more customers to get their OnePlus devices repaired without leaving their homes. With this initiative, the China-based OEM aims to strengthen its customer service facilities, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities. Furthermore, the OnePlus Service Camp has been introduced, enabling out-of-warranty devices to undergo select repairs without incurring service charges.

OnePlus Doorstep Pick and Drop Service Expansion

In a press note, OnePlus stated that its pickup and drop service now covers over 19,000 PIN codes in India. The company's customer service experience is claimed to be backed by a multi-channel service. It provides direct assistance through dedicated call centres, email-based service channels, real-time live chat, and verified support on WhatsApp.

To request the pickup and drop service, you need to:

Sign in with your registered account on the OnePlus website Fill in the service request, check the service charges and repair costs, and submit Use the pickup service to ship the device to the service centre The device will be repaired post-inspection. Collect it from your doorstep once delivered

The company advises users to back up their OnePlus device before sending it in for repairs to avoid the potential risk of data loss.

Notably, the expansion of the service framework is a result of community-driven improvements and feedback received from users across the country, according to the company. It is an initiative under Project Starlight, a three-phased plan, announced in December 2024.

“This customer service expansion is a vital part of our long-term vision for India, empowering more users with timely, transparent, and dependable support”, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus said it is focusing on delivering a better customer service experience, improving durability, and addressing display and other malfunctions that may occur due to challenging climatic conditions. Under Project Starlight, the China-based OEM aims to make an investment of Rs. 6,000 crore to accelerate its customer service efforts in the country.

OnePlus Service Camp

In addition to the expansion of the pickup and drop service to more cities in India, the company also announced the OnePlus Service Camp. It runs until June 30 across authorised OnePlus service centres, where users can receive a free device health check-up and software updates. The service camp is said to cover all OnePlus smartphones. Further, those with out-of-warranty devices can take advantage of zero service charges on select repairs.

The company emphasised that it is working towards expanding its service network to more than 400 cities across all 28 states in India within the next five years.