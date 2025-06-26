Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Expands Doorstep Pickup and Drop Service for Repairs to More Cities in India

OnePlus is offering free device health check-ups and software updates under the OnePlus Service Camp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2025 12:59 IST
OnePlus Expands Doorstep Pickup and Drop Service for Repairs to More Cities in India

OnePlus advises users to backup their device before sending it in for repairs

Highlights
  • OnePlus' service will now cover more than 19,000 PIN codes in India
  • OnePlus Service Camp offers free device check-ups and software updates
  • The company aims to expand its service network to all 28 states
Advertisement

OnePlus on Thursday announced the expansion of its doorstep pickup and drop service in India. It will now cover more than 19,000 PIN codes across the country, enabling more customers to get their OnePlus devices repaired without leaving their homes. With this initiative, the China-based OEM aims to strengthen its customer service facilities, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities. Furthermore, the OnePlus Service Camp has been introduced, enabling out-of-warranty devices to undergo select repairs without incurring service charges.

OnePlus Doorstep Pick and Drop Service Expansion

In a press note, OnePlus stated that its pickup and drop service now covers over 19,000 PIN codes in India. The company's customer service experience is claimed to be backed by a multi-channel service. It provides direct assistance through dedicated call centres, email-based service channels, real-time live chat, and verified support on WhatsApp.

To request the pickup and drop service, you need to:

  1. Sign in with your registered account on the OnePlus website
  2. Fill in the service request, check the service charges and repair costs, and submit
  3. Use the pickup service to ship the device to the service centre
  4. The device will be repaired post-inspection. Collect it from your doorstep once delivered

The company advises users to back up their OnePlus device before sending it in for repairs to avoid the potential risk of data loss. 

Notably, the expansion of the service framework is a result of community-driven improvements and feedback received from users across the country, according to the company. It is an initiative under Project Starlight, a three-phased plan, announced in December 2024.

“This customer service expansion is a vital part of our long-term vision for India, empowering more users with timely, transparent, and dependable support”, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus said it is focusing on delivering a better customer service experience, improving durability, and addressing display and other malfunctions that may occur due to challenging climatic conditions. Under Project Starlight, the China-based OEM aims to make an investment of Rs. 6,000 crore to accelerate its customer service efforts in the country.

OnePlus Service Camp

In addition to the expansion of the pickup and drop service to more cities in India, the company also announced the OnePlus Service Camp. It runs until June 30 across authorised OnePlus service centres, where users can receive a free device health check-up and software updates. The service camp is said to cover all OnePlus smartphones. Further, those with out-of-warranty devices can take advantage of zero service charges on select repairs.

The company emphasised that it is working towards expanding its service network to more than 400 cities across all 28 states in India within the next five years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, Project Starlight
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD-OLED Display, AI Features Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models

Related Stories

OnePlus Expands Doorstep Pickup and Drop Service for Repairs to More Cities in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14F 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Upcoming Phones in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus Nord 5, More
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on July 1
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Honor X9c With 108-Megapixel Camera, Curved Display Set to Launch in India
  7. Motorola Teases New Phone Launch in India; Could Be the Moto G96 5G
  8. Microsoft, OpenAI Said to Be Dueling Over Artificial General Intelligence
  9. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro With ANC, Up to 47 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Diablo IV, the King of Fighters XV and Jusant
  3. Microsoft Sued by Authors Over Use of Books in AI Training
  4. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Set for July 4; Rear Design Teased
  5. OnePlus Expands Doorstep Pickup and Drop Service for Repairs to More Cities in India
  6. Gemini Live’s Real-Time Captions Feature Is Now Rolling Out to All Users
  7. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD-OLED Display, AI Features Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
  8. Microsoft, OpenAI Said to Be Dueling Over Artificial General Intelligence
  9. Tesla's Robotaxi Peppered with Driving Mistakes in Texas Tests
  10. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update With Bug Fixes, June 2025 Security Patch Rolling Out for Pixel Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »