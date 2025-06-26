Google on Wednesday rolled out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update to developers and beta testers. Initially available on Pixel devices, it builds upon the previous release of the QPR1 Beta 1.1 update that was issued earlier this month. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it carries fixes for various issues reported by Pixel users with the preceding firmware. This includes a patch for a bug that caused the back button on Android to fail intermittently and a launcher crash when swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

Google states all phones enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme are compatible and will be offered Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The following handsets are included:

Google Pixel 9 Series

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 8 Series

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 7 Series

Google Pixel 6 Series

You can check for the update on your Pixel by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

As per Google's release notes, the new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update fixes an issue where the back button on an Android device failed to function. This issue was reported across multiple apps, including WhatsApp, App Vault, and device settings. One user said that they had to press the back button again for it to work, while another stated that it required an app restart.

There's also a fix for a launcher crash issue that occurred when swiping up from the bottom of the screen. Google says two other bugs have also been patched. The first resulted in the Approve button in the Device Admin settings becoming transparent and invisible, whereas the second issue caused the lock screen sound to play even when the toggle was switched off.

In addition to bug fixes, the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update brings the June 2025 security patch. It patches 16 vulnerabilities discovered in various sub-components, ranging from moderate to critical in severity.