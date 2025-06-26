Technology News
English Edition
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update With Bug Fixes, June 2025 Security Patch Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Google says Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 is available as an OTA update for Pixel phones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2025 12:12 IST
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update With Bug Fixes, June 2025 Security Patch Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

The stable Android 16 update has been released for Pixel handsets

  • The update fixes back button failure and launcher crash issues on Pixel
  • It rectifies a Device Admin settings bug and a lock screen sound problem
  • Eligible devices include Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series and more
Google on Wednesday rolled out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update to developers and beta testers. Initially available on Pixel devices, it builds upon the previous release of the QPR1 Beta 1.1 update that was issued earlier this month. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it carries fixes for various issues reported by Pixel users with the preceding firmware. This includes a patch for a bug that caused the back button on Android to fail intermittently and a launcher crash when swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update Compatibility

Google states all phones enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme are compatible and will be offered Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The following handsets are included:

  • Google Pixel 9 Series
  • Google Pixel 9a
  • Google Pixel 8 Series
  • Google Pixel Tablet
  • Google Pixel Fold
  • Google Pixel 7 Series
  • Google Pixel 6 Series

You can check for the update on your Pixel by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update: What's New

As per Google's release notes, the new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update fixes an issue where the back button on an Android device failed to function. This issue was reported across multiple apps, including WhatsApp, App Vault, and device settings. One user said that they had to press the back button again for it to work, while another stated that it required an app restart.

There's also a fix for a launcher crash issue that occurred when swiping up from the bottom of the screen. Google says two other bugs have also been patched. The first resulted in the Approve button in the Device Admin settings becoming transparent and invisible, whereas the second issue caused the lock screen sound to play even when the toggle was switched off.

In addition to bug fixes, the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update brings the June 2025 security patch. It patches 16 vulnerabilities discovered in various sub-components, ranging from moderate to critical in severity.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Android 16, Android 16 QPR1, Pixel update

Further reading: Google Pixel, Android 16, Android 16 QPR1, Pixel update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
