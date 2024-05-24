Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google, Meta Bid Millions for Hollywood Content as AI Licencing Race Heats Up: Report

Google, Meta Bid Millions for Hollywood Content as AI Licencing Race Heats Up: Report

Google and Meta are reportedly trying to strike these deals to train their respective AI video generation models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 17:29 IST
Google, Meta Bid Millions for Hollywood Content as AI Licencing Race Heats Up: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Oscar Nord

As per the report, Warner Bros Discovery could licence some of its programmes to train AI models

Highlights
  • OpenAI is said to be after similar deals for its Sora AI model
  • Walt Disney and Netflix are reportedly not willing to licence their conte
  • Google unveiled its AI video generation model Veo at its I/O event
Advertisement

Google and Meta have reportedly joined OpenAI in the artificial intelligence (AI) content licensing war. OpenAI has been making numerous deals with news publishers and other websites to access their data to train its AI models. As per a report, Google and Meta have also entered the market to strike content licensing deals with Hollywood studios. It is said that the tech giants intend to use this database to train their video generation models. Notably, Google recently unveiled its AI video model Veo.

Google and Meta reportedly hold discussions with Hollywood Studios

According to a report by Bloomberg, both Google and Meta are trying to get access to the large content libraries of Hollywood studios to train their respective AI video models. While Google might want these partnerships for Veo, Meta has not publicly announced any such model. However, the report claims that the social media giant might be working on a video model internally.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report highlighted that both companies have offered tens of millions of dollars to partner with studios. While the Hollywood studios are said to be interested in forging partnerships, they are also concerned about losing control of how their content will be used by the Silicon Valley giants.

Hollywood studios reportedly give mixed responses

As per the report, Netflix and Walt Disney have refused to licence their content to the companies. However, they have expressed their interest in forming other types of partnerships. It is not known what these partnerships are. On the other hand, Warner Bros Discovery has reportedly shown a willingness to licence some specific programmes to train the AI, but not its full content library.

It is believed the recent incident involving Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, where she accused OpenAI of creating a voice for ChatGPT that sounds very similar to hers has also contributed in raising concerns among Hollywood studios.

However, OpenAI has been successful in making some content licensing deals with media publications. It has reportedly signed a deal with News Corp, which is the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph, and others. Both Google and OpenAI have also signed a deal to access real-time content from Reddit.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Veo, AI video generator, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Netflix, Disney
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped

Related Stories

Google, Meta Bid Millions for Hollywood Content as AI Licencing Race Heats Up: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  2. Moto G85 5G Design Renders Leaked; Suggests Curved Display
  3. Best Tech Deals of the Week: Our Top Picks
  4. Honor Magic 6 Series India Launch Details Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Review: Midrange Performance
  6. Nothing Phone 2a May Launch in India in Red, Yellow Colour Options
  7. Google's AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Advises Using Glue on Pizza
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Chip Beats M3 MacBook Air in These Benchmarks
  9. Google, Meta After Hollywood Content Licencing Deals to Train AI: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Renders Show New Squarish Frame, Third Physical Button, More
  2. DD Kisan to Launch Two AI Anchors on Ninth Anniversary to Read News for Farmers
  3. Lenovo May Launch a Tablet With a Samsung-Supplied Slidable Display in 2025: Report
  4. Google, Meta Bid Millions for Hollywood Content as AI Licencing Race Heats Up: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Teased to Get New Colourways; May Come in Red, Yellow Options
  6. Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Privacy, Wearables, and Building a Secure Web3 Ecosystem: Interview With Mai Labs
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Tipped to Get Major Design Overhaul, Said to Come With Stems
  9. Smartwatch Shipments in India Declined in Q1 2024 as TWS Headsets Dominated Wearables Market: Report
  10. Arc Search Gets a Quirky AI-Powered Call Arc Feature That Offers Voice Responses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »