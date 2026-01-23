Google Photos’ New AI Feature Will Let You Star in Personalised Memes

Google is rolling out a new feature in Google Photos that will let users generate memes starring themselves using artificial intelligence (AI). Dubbed “Me Meme,” the tool uses generative AI to place a photo of the user into meme formats and captions, allowing them to generate personalised memes and funny images. The feature was first reported in October 2025, and it has now been released three months later. The new feature adds to the existing AI features in the Photos app, such as Create with AI, Photo to video, Remix, Collage, and more.

Google Photos Gets an AI Meme Maker

On a support page, a Google community manager announced the new feature for Photos. Me Meme is being introduced as part of a broader set of AI-assisted tools inside Google Photos, where users can already generate stylised edits, quick enhance suggestions and automated creations. It is currently only available in the US.

The new tool starts with a selected photo of a person and places that image into popular meme templates with funny or relatable text. Users can choose from a catalogue of preset meme styles or upload their own and customise the captions to fine-tune the joke or message.

To use Me Meme, a Google Photos user has to select a portrait or image of themselves, tap the “Create” or “Meme” option, and pick a template or add their own. The AI then generates a meme image that incorporates the selected photo into the template, placing text above and below the image in the classic meme style. Google said the templates and captions are intended to be fun and shareable, and built to respect the original meme formats that have become common on social media.

Google also noted that Me Meme is optional and only runs on photos the user selects. The feature does not automatically create memes without explicit user initiation, and any AI generation stays local to the Photos app unless the user chooses to share or save it. The support announcement did not specify whether generated memes will count toward Google Photos storage limits, but the standard policy suggests that created items are treated as new files.

