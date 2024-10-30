Google Play Store is reportedly getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will make it easier for users to both find new apps and learn more about them. The feature is reportedly under development and multiple strings of code about it were found in the latest version of the marketplace. The deployment of the feature is currently not known, however, the code highlights that it could be available in the form of a chatbot. This will be the third AI feature for the marketplace after the AI frequently asked questions (FAQs) and AI review summaries.

Google Play Store to Reportedly Get a New AI Feature

According to an Android Authority report, Google is working on adding an AI feature that can answer various user queries. The feature was spotted in the Google Play Store version 43.3.32-31. The app build features several strings of code highlighting the feature which could be named “Ask a question”.

So far, the Play Store has one AI feature dubbed the AI-generated FAQs. The feature automatically adds FAQs about apps on the app listings page and users can read them to learn basic details about apps. However, it is not an interactive feature and users cannot learn about specific functionalities even if they wanted to.

It appears Google is fixing this problem with the “Ask a question” feature. As per the report, the publication spotted three strings of code. The first says “Created by AI”, which highlights that the under-development feature will be AI-powered. The second string reportedly states, “Ask a question about this app”, while the third says, “Ask a question”.

Based on this information, it is likely a chatbot-style feature. The publication claims it could be available to users on both the app listings page as well as the app results page. Users can reportedly use it to ask any query they have about a certain app. Further, it is said that the tool will also help users in app discovery and let them find desired apps easily.

However, these are mere speculations and nothing can be said about the feature conclusively. For that, we will have to wait till Google officially makes an announcement about it.