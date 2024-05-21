Technology News
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Overviews Feature Helping Publishers Drive Engagement: Report

Google CEO reportedly said AI Overviews is helping websites, dismissing claims of it reducing web traffic.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 20:08 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The AI Overviews feature was rolled out to all users in the US on May 14

Highlights
  • Google CEO dismisses claims of AI Overviews feature reducing web traffic
  • It is said to be leading to better engagement and more number of clicks
  • Websites are losing traffic to aggregators in the middle, Pichai says
In a recent interview, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly addressed concerns raised by independent news websites and publishers regarding the introduction of the new Google AI Overviews feature. The feature was announced at the company's developer conference, Google I/O 2024, held on May 14. In a conversation with the Verge's Nilay Patel last week, Pichai is said to have acknowledged the rising trepidation but brought an optimistic view on the potential issue. He reportedly stressed that the feature is resulting in improved user engagement and a higher number of clicks compared to regular search results.

The AI Overviews feature, which was previously available for access to select people via Search Labs, was rolled out on a broader scale in the US at Google I/O 2024. It leverages the company's Gemini Large Language Model (LLM) to fulfil search queries by providing a brief overview of the same, along with the relevant links. While its introduction aims to provide information “in the blink of an eye”, independent news websites and publishers that rely on Google for web traffic have raised concerns, with some calling it a "death blow to publishers”, the Verge reports.

In a conversation with the Verge's Nilay Patel last week, Pichai is said to have asserted the contrary, claiming that the company's internal data reveals that the AI Overviews feature has not only led to higher engagement but also led to an increase in click-through rates. Although no metrics to support the claims were provided, Pichai reportedly highlighted that Google is attempting to maintain a balance between helping websites and providing helpful and meaningful content to users.

Websites, on the other hand, are losing traffic not to Google's AI-powered features like SGE and AI Overviews, but to aggregators in the middle, the Verge quoted Pichai as saying. “Ironically, there are times when we have made changes to actually send more traffic to the smaller sites. Some of those sites that complain a lot are the aggregators in the middle,” the CEO said.

Pichai also reportedly expressed the importance of human-created content with the preferences of the user and the quality of content being significant. He suggested that an optimistic but cautious approach must be maintained when it comes to the integration of AI in content generation and creation.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Overviews
