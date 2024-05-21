Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content Led Experiences: Report

Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report

Google will reportedly utilise Engage SDK to let developers showcase in-app content.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 19:01 IST
Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report

Photo Credit: Google

It is said that Play Store will let users experience apps without installing

Highlights
  • Reportedly, Google believes this feature will help apps bring users back
  • Google did not explain how it plans to use this new surface
  • Google made several AI-focused announcements at its I/O event
Advertisement

Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will help developers showcase their apps and their capabilities in a new space. The tech giant is said to have shared its plans with third-party app developers at the Google I/O 2024 event during a session. This new feature will create a new surface where users will be able to see content from apps and experience them. The company reportedly believes this can drive engagement and help users find their way back to forgotten apps.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Mekka Okereke, the General Manager of Apps for Google Play explained this new approach to a select group of app developers during its event. Okereke reportedly said, “This new surface will automatically organize the best and most prevalent content from apps already installed by users on their Android phone, and it enables cross-app continuation journeys for nearly every app category.” He further explained that this experience would be full-screen content that could be launched with a single tap and would showcase immersive experiences corresponding to the most integral content from installed apps.

Breaking it down, this new feature appears to be a space either within the Google Play Store or on users' home screens (similar to Google Discover which exists on the left side of the home screen on some Android smartphones). In these spaces, the tech giant will showcase content from different apps and create immersive experiences. The report highlighted an example where users can see a pair of white sneakers and click on it to directly go to the app and make the purchase.

Notably, this is not an app discovery feature as it is designed for the apps that a user already has installed on their device but has not interacted with in a while. The immersive content is aimed to remind them of what they're missing and lure them back to the app. While Google has not revealed how exactly it wants to incorporate this feature, but its description makes it seem like an interactive ad, which may not please many users.

Currently, the feature is limited to some developers Google is partnering with. They will reportedly be given access to its Engage SDK toolkit to create content-led experiences which will then be showcased by the Android maker. Users will likely not see them till later this year. As per the report, some of the popular app developers that have partnered with Google include Spotify, Prime Video, Reddit, Uber Eats, YouTube, McDonald's, Google Maps, and more.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Apps, Google IO
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers
Alibaba, Baidu Slash Prices of Large-Language Models Used to Power AI Chatbots

Related Stories

Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Debuts in India
  2. Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched in India
  3. Realme GT 6T Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications, And More
  4. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Unveiled: Price, Features
  6. iQoo Neo 9S Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: See Price
  7. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
  8. Honor Magic Foldable Phone Could Launch In India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. What is the GameFi Element in the Blockchain Gaming World?
  2. Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Camera Details Leaked; Allegedly Receives BIS Certification
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Accidentally Revealed Through Company Website; Specifications Teased
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on a New Feature to Let Users Clear Unread Message Count
  6. Alibaba, Baidu Slash Prices of Large-Language Models Used to Power AI Chatbots
  7. Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers
  8. Brazil to Unveil Second Phase of Crypto Rules by End of 2024: Report
  9. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report
  10. Honor Magic Foldable Phone India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »