Stop Guessing Keywords: Google Trends Adds Gemini to Suggest and Compare Topics Instantly

Google has reimagined the Trends Explore page and added a Gemini side panel to it.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 14:34 IST
Stop Guessing Keywords: Google Trends Adds Gemini to Suggest and Compare Topics Instantly

Photo Credit: Google

Google Trends has also doubled the number of rising queries users can see on each timeline

Highlights
  • Users can ask Gemini on Google Trends about their search query
  • Once done, Gemini generates up to eight relevant keywords
  • Users can make natural-language queries to generate keywords
Google Trends is the company's latest product to get an artificial intelligence (AI) makeover. The search topic exploration and comparison site has been a mainstay since 2006, and is used by researchers, journalists, and content creators worldwide to check and understand what people are searching for on Google. It now has a new Gemini side panel that makes it easy to not only find relevant keywords but also understand the related keywords they should add to the chart to get a better understanding of the full picture.

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced and detailed the new capability in Google Trends on Wednesday. The platform has now been integrated with the company's in-house AI chatbot, Gemini, which will be available on the right side of the website. The side panel comes with a text box where users can type their queries, and it can instantly generate up to eight relevant search topics. The feature is currently available to all users globally on the desktop website.

Before this update, searching trends on the website required prior expertise in a subject area or the ability to dig out relevant keywords. Google Trends made the process of learning what people are searching for easy, but it still required work to figure out the related keywords that provide a full picture.

For instance, if you saw a company's name trending on X (formerly Twitter), you might want to see if it is also being looked up on Google Search. Trends will help you find the search volume and commonly searched queries, but it does not tell you anything apart from that. At this point, you will have to spend time understanding why the company is trending, if its rival is trending, or if the entire sector is being searched for.

With Gemini, users can now skip the research step, even if they are looking for trends in an area outside of their expertise. Users can simply type their query in plain words, and Gemini will understand the context and generate up to eight different keywords. These topics will be colour-coded and automatically displayed on the timeline so that the user can make sense of the data.

Additionally, Google has also increased the number of terms users can compare, and it has doubled the number of rising queries it shows on each timeline.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google Trends, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and More

Stop Guessing Keywords: Google Trends Adds Gemini to Suggest and Compare Topics Instantly
Featured
