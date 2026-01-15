Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on most handsets have now been revealed. The US-based e-commerce platform is set to kick off its latest Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 on January 16, offering handsets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, and Redmi at discounted prices. Amazon has also confirmed that customers will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards, along with easy EMI options, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses while ordering their new phones.

If you are looking to upgrade your current iPhone model or switch from Android to the Apple ecosystem, the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer deals on the latest Apple flagship smartphones, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro. Also, Apple's new iPhone Air, which the company advertises as the thinnest iPhone model yet, will also be available for purchase during the sale event at relatively low prices. The iPhone 15, launched in September 2023, will also be available in India for under Rs. 51,000. Moreover, Amazon has announced that customers will be able to get 25 percent off on Protect+ with AppleCare Services.

Here is the list of the top deals that customers can grab on various smartphones from Apple, including the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, apart from the direct price cuts that the e-commerce giant will offer. We have also covered these deals in the past in detail, which can be viewed here.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on iPhone Models

