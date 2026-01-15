Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will allow SBI credit cardholders to get an instant discount of 10 percent while buying their next iPhone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 14:31 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer the new iPhone Air (pictured) at a slashed price tag.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide cashback offers
  • Customers can save up to 20 percent on iPhone models
  • iPhone 17 Pro series was launched in India in September 2025
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on most handsets have now been revealed. The US-based e-commerce platform is set to kick off its latest Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 on January 16, offering handsets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, and Redmi at discounted prices. Amazon has also confirmed that customers will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards, along with easy EMI options, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses while ordering their new phones.

If you are looking to upgrade your current iPhone model or switch from Android to the Apple ecosystem, the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer deals on the latest Apple flagship smartphones, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro. Also, Apple's new iPhone Air, which the company advertises as the thinnest iPhone model yet, will also be available for purchase during the sale event at relatively low prices. The iPhone 15, launched in September 2023, will also be available in India for under Rs. 51,000. Moreover, Amazon has announced that customers will be able to get 25 percent off on Protect+ with AppleCare Services.

Here is the list of the top deals that customers can grab on various smartphones from Apple, including the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, apart from the direct price cuts that the e-commerce giant will offer. We have also covered these deals in the past in detail, which can be viewed here.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on iPhone Models

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,40,400 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,25,400 Buy Now
iPhone Air Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 91,249 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,249 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Pushes Toward $97,000 as ETF Inflows Lift Crypto Sentiment

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and More
