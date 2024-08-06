Technology News
  Google Pixel 9 Series to Reportedly Feature a New Weather App With Redesigned Cards

Google Pixel 9 Series to Reportedly Feature a New Weather App With Redesigned Cards

Google Pixel 9 series’ new weather app reportedly has a minimalist design.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 18:48 IST
Google Pixel 9 Series to Reportedly Feature a New Weather App With Redesigned Cards

Photo Credit: Google

The new weather app will reportedly only be available in the Pixel 9 series

Highlights
  • The reported weather app shows new design for weather condition cards
  • All the cards are reportedly movable in the Pixel 9 series’ weather app
  • The new weather app is said to contain no animations
Google Pixel 9 series is set to launch next week at the Made by Google event. As per a new report, they may arrive with a new weather app. This new weather app, which is said to be designed just for the upcoming series which is rumoured to comprise the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is unclear whether the new app replaces the existing weather section in the Google app, or will be available alongside it.

Google Pixel 9 Series to Reportedly Get a New Weather App

According to a report by Android Authority, the new weather app for the Google Pixel 9 series is a redesigned version of the weather section in the Google app. The publication claimed to have gotten the app's access from unnamed sources. Sharing a few screenshots of the app, the report highlighted that this might not be the final build and could be an unfinished version, although all the features were said to be working.

weather app pixel 9 android authority Pixel 9 series weather app

The new weather app reported to be added to the Pixel 9 series
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The biggest change in the new weather app was said to be a minimalist design language. The frog and the background graphics in the original weather section was replaced by a simple solid coloured gradient background which reportedly matches the weather condition of the selected location.

The way the information is shown was also changed, based on the screenshot. The temperature is the largest element and was placed at the centre. Instead of a degree symbol next to the number, an icon was placed that displayed the weather condition and whether it is day or night. Underneath, the feels like temperature and high and low point of the day could be seen.

As per the report, the weather information cards such as 10-day forecasts, humidity, sunrise and sunset, wind, AQI, visibility, UV index, and pressure all could be repositioned by long pressing on them. The only exception was said to be the hourly weather update card, which was permanently placed right underneath the main temperature display.

The cards for wind, pressure, AQI, visibility and others were also redesigned and now appeared inside unique shapes for each element as opposed to the rectangular cards in the current weather section of the Google app. More colours were also used for each card. Further, the report claimed that no animation were used in the app, another change from the existing option.

It is unclear whether the app will also be rolled out to older Pixel smartphones and eventually other Android phones, or will be kept exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. Gadgets 360 was not able to confirm the existence of this app, and since Google has also not announced anything, it is suggested to take this information with a pinch of salt till the devices and their features are officially announced on August 13.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 9 Series to Reportedly Feature a New Weather App With Redesigned Cards
