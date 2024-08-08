Technology News
  Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features

Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features

The Weather app’s user interface (UI) appears to match Google’s Material You design language.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 15:03 IST
Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features

Photo Credit: Google

The new weather app will reportedly be exclusive to Google's Pixel smartphones

Highlights
  • APK of Google's new Weather app is available on APKMirror
  • It is reported to officially debut with Google Pixel 9 series
  • All the cards are movable in the Weather app
Google Pixel 9 series has been speculated to get a new weather app in recent weeks, that would be introduced on other Pixel devices too. The said application is now available for download as an Android Package Kit (APK) on a hosting platform, albeit unofficially. It can be sideloaded on the current lineup of Pixel smartphones. The Pixel Weather app is also reported to bring features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) – a discovery made during an APK teardown of the app.

Pixel Weather App

Google was first reported to be developing a Weather app exclusively for Pixel smartphones a few days ago. Although it was expected to debut with the Pixel 9 series globally at the Made by Google event on August 13, Android Authority reports that it has already leaked online on the application package hosting platform APKMirror.

google weather app The New Weather App for Pixel Devices

The New Weather App for Pixel Devices

As per the report, the Weather app brings features familiar from other weather apps, including elements such as current condition, feels like, UV index, visibility, wind speed, humidity, sunrise/sunset timings, atmospheric pressure and high/low temperature. Furthermore, it also has carousels for hourly and 10-day forecasts. The app's user interface (UI) appears to match Google's Material You design language.

It also confirms a previous leak which suggested that the app may also bring the option of moving cards around. Users can move various elements around, depending on what they wish to see at the top. Although it works without signing in with the Google account, doing so enables the user to save their current location.

During an APK teardown of the Weather app by 9to5Google, strings referencing a purported AI-powered feature was discovered: AI Weather Summaries. While no details were revealed, the feature's name suggests it may allow the user to generate weather summaries for a select time period of location. Two other features, precipitation notifications and weather forecasts, were also reportedly spotted.

Although Google's Weather app is expected to debut on the Pixel 9 series as a stock app, Gadgets 360 staff members were able to install it on older Pixel devices and other smartphones running on Android 14. Since the app is not officially available yet, users may experience frequent crashes or performance issues. Changing the temperature unit on our device caused the app to stop responding.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
