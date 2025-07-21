Apple unveiled iOS 26 as the next iteration of the iPhone operating system (OS) at WWDC 2025 in June. Since then, a couple of developer beta updates have been released, enabling beta testers to experiment with the new features. However, the iOS 26 Public Beta is yet to see the light of day. According to a seasoned journalist, the public beta build of the upcoming OS could be released as soon as this week. Meanwhile, the development on iOS 27 is also said to begin soon.

iOS 26 Public Beta Release Timeline

In the Q & A section of the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman answered a question about the release timeline of the iOS 26 Public Beta. As per the journalist, there are “indications” that iOS 26 will go into the public beta phase this “coming week”. This is somewhat late compared to the previous release timelines of the Cupertino-based tech giant's public beta updates.

For example, the first iOS 18 Public Beta was seeded in mid-July last year. A similar timeline was followed for iOS 17 and prior releases. But why the delay?

As per Gurman, iOS 26 is expected to arrive with a “significant” overhaul, including elements like the new Liquid Glass user interface (UI). Due to this, Apple might be taking a “little extra time” to put everything into order. However, the delay is not an indicator of the final build of the OS getting delayed.

The release timeline of the iOS 26 Public Beta is reported to match the rollout schedule of the fourth developer beta update, which is also said to be announced by Apple around the same time.

Once available, iPhone users with compatible devices can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, and then choose the iOS 26 Public Beta and hit Download and Install to give all of the new features a try.

Meanwhile, the journalist also revealed some news about iOS 27 which is expected to succeed iOS 26 next year. The development of the OS is expected to formally kick off soon. While details remain under wraps, the report suggests that it might incorporate some features tailored to enhance the functionality of Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, which might see the light of day next year as well.