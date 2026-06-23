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Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With RCS Upgrades, New Siri Tools

iOS 27 is currently only available as a beta update for registered developers and will be released publicly later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 14:08 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With RCS Upgrades, New Siri Tools

The first beta was rolled out shortly after WWDC earlier this month

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Highlights
  • The update adds a new Write with Siri shortcut to key apps
  • Users can now update Apple TV software remotely via the Home app
  • Update is available to registered Apple developers and beta testers
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Apple on Monday rolled out the iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 update for iPhone. Available to registered developers and beta testers, it carries additions to the features that the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced with the first beta shortly after its WWDC 2026 conference earlier this month. The update includes enhancements to the Liquid Glass UI, new photo editing tools in the Photos app, and most notably, a smarter Siri with contextual awareness. With iOS 27 Developer Beta 2, Apple has also brought general stability improvements and bug fixes.

iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update: What's New

While Apple has not publicly announced the new features, folks over at MacRumors have taken a deep dive into the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 update. One of the most notable additions is a new Write with Siri shortcut that was previewed at WWDC 2026. It appears as a dedicated button above the keyboard in apps such as Notes, Mail, and Messages for easy access to Siri's AI-powered writing capabilities.

Ios 27 Discussion
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The Wallet app has gained an unreleased Insights section, accessible through the three-dot menu. Although the functionality is not yet active, the company previously revealed that it will eventually allow users to connect financial accounts and view spending insights, recurring transactions, balances, and other account information in one place.

In the Home app, users can reportedly now install software updates on Apple TV remotely without turning on the streaming device. On the RCS front, iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 carries support for replying to specific messages within RCS conversations. For Visual Intelligence, there is a new Highlight to Image Search setting that can automatically send selected images to third-party services when searching for visually similar content.

The publication also highlighted several smaller improvements. These include highlighted hidden controls in the Camera app, the ability to display live footage for HomeKit Secure Video notifications, improved readability in the Weather app, support for simultaneously deleting multiple conversations in the Siri app, and expanded support for RAW images for Apple Intelligence photo editing tools in the Photos app.

Gadgets 360 independently verified their presence in iOS 27 Developer Beta 2. It is approximately 5.23GB in size for the iPhone 15 Pro, currently running on the first developer beta. Apple says iOS 27 supports all iPhone models running iOS 26, which means the iPhone 11 and newer models are eligible to receive the update. It is currently only available as a beta update for registered developers and will be released publicly later this year alongside the launch of the next-generation iPhone lineup.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Beta, iOS 27 Developer Beta 2, iPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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