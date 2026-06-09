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Apple's iOS 27 Update to Arrive With Major Performance Upgrades for iPhone Including Faster AirDrop, App Launches and Search

Apple said that apps on iPhone and iPad can launch up to 30 percent faster compared to previous versions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 12:36 IST
Apple's iOS 27 Update to Arrive With Major Performance Upgrades for iPhone Including Faster AirDrop, App Launches and Search

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple claims to have rebuilt the search infrastructure used by Spotlight, Photos, and Mail

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Highlights
  • Photos app displays images 70 percent faster, per Apple
  • Devices are claimed to switch between networks more efficiently
  • The search infrastructure is rebuilt for efficiency
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Apple announced iOS 27 on Monday as the next major operating system update for iPhone. During the keynote address, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased a range of performance enhancements coming to the iPhone with iOS 27. While the new Apple Intelligence and Siri features grabbed the headlines, significant under-the-hood optimisations were also announced. iOS 27 will bring extensive bug fixes, stability improvements, and system refinements, resulting in noticeable speed gains across apps and services.

During the keynote, Apple said that apps on iPhone and iPad can launch up to 30 percent faster compared to previous versions. Newly captured photos will appear in the Photos app up to 70 percent faster. As per the company, this makes it quicker for users to access and edit images immediately after taking them.

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The tech giant highlighted substantial improvements to AirDrop. The wireless file-sharing feature is claimed to complete transfers up to 80 percent faster, reducing waiting times when sending photos, videos, and documents between Apple devices. The update will also bring improved network transitions as well. This allows devices to switch faster between cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

For iPad, browsing and transferring files between external storage devices and the Files app is claimed to be up to five times faster. The company says these improvements bring the experience closer to Finder on Mac. Apple also claims to have rebuilt the search infrastructure used by Spotlight, Photos, and Mail. The new architecture is said to be more stable and efficient, and helps users locate content more quickly. There is a redesigned ranking section in the Mail app, too, which surfaces more relevant results in the Top Hits section.

The performance enhancements are accompanied by software refinements. Per Apple, iOS 27 includes optimisations across multiple system services, including faster AirDrop recipient discovery, quicker NFC reading, improved AirPlay connections, faster loading of Safari content, better HomeKit pairing speeds, and improved responsiveness across accessibility features.

iOS 27 will be supported on all iPhone models running iOS 26, which means the iPhone 11 and newer models are eligible to receive the update. It is currently available as a beta update for registered developers. The update will be released publicly later this year alongside the launch of the next-generation iPhone.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Beta, iOS 27 Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WWDC 2026: Apple's iOS 27 Update Includes Slider to Control Liquid Glass Opacity Following User Feedback

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Apple's iOS 27 Update to Arrive With Major Performance Upgrades for iPhone Including Faster AirDrop, App Launches and Search
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