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iOS 27 Beta 2: Siri AI's System Prompt Reportedly Includes Instructions to Not Offer Webpage Summaries

Apple unveiled iOS 27 and Siri AI during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 10:50 IST
iOS 27 Beta 2: Siri AI's System Prompt Reportedly Includes Instructions to Not Offer Webpage Summaries

iOS 27 beta 2 was released earlier this month

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Highlights
  • iOS 27 stable update is expected to roll out later this year
  • Siri AI is capable of taking actions on behalf of the user
  • Apple reportedly plans to bring more features with iOS 27
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Apple started rolling out the first developer beta version of the latest iOS 27 update for app developers earlier this month, along with new betas for iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 updates. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the iOS 27 update during the keynote presentation of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, along with its new foundational AI models that power Siri AI, Apple's revamped voice assistant. A report now claims that with the release of the second developer beta of iOS 27, Apple has clearly instructed Siri AI not to provide URL-based webpage summaries to users.

Apple's New Restrictions for Siri AI

Spotted by 9to5Mac, the iOS 27 developer beta 2 update, released on Monday, comes with changes to how Siri AI responds to user requests for URL-based webpage summaries. According to the report, Apple has now added a new section in Siri AI's system prompt that clearly states that the AI-powered voice assistant must not generate webpage summaries or provide alternatives to users.

The report highlights that Siri AI's system prompt in iOS 27 developer beta 2 says, “You cannot access content behind a URL: When a user provides a URL and asks you to summarize, read, or extract information from it, inform them that you cannot access webpages. Do not offer follow-up suggestions or workarounds.”

However, it was pointed out that Siri AI was already unable to generate webpage summaries if a user includes a URL in the prompt. This means that if a user only enters the URL of the website and asks Siri AI to generate a summary without visiting the webpage, unlike other AI chatbots or Google Overviews, which can generate summaries without requiring the user to ever visit the website. The report further highlighted that Safari also offers AI-generated summaries only if a user is viewing a particular webpage.

This comes shortly after Apple started rolling out the latest developer beta 2 of the iOS 27 update. It reportedly introduces a new Siri AI button above the keyboard in Notes, Mail, and Messages apps, offering quick access to the new AI-powered tools. Moreover, the update reportedly brings a dedicated insights section to the Wallet app.

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Further reading: iOS 27 Beta 2, Apple, iOS 27, Siri AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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iOS 27 Beta 2: Siri AI's System Prompt Reportedly Includes Instructions to Not Offer Webpage Summaries
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