  Jony Ive and OpenAI to Launch AI Device With Cameras; Mass Production Slated for 2027

Jony Ive and OpenAI to Launch AI Device With Cameras; Mass Production Slated for 2027

The AI device is neither a pair of glasses nor something that can be worn on the body, says Sam Altman.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 10:22 IST
Jony Ive and OpenAI to Launch AI Device With Cameras; Mass Production Slated for 2027

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Jony Ive co-founded io one year ago and it has now been acquired by Sam Altman's OpenAI

Highlights
  • The AI device's prototype is said to be slightly larger than Ai Pin
  • It could feature cameras and mics for environmental awareness
  • Its assembly and shipping will likely occur in Vietnam, not China
Following the acquisition of former Apple designer Jony Ive's artificial intelligence (AI) hardware startup io by Sam Altman's OpenAI on Wednesday, information has surfaced about the AI device these two companies might be developing. As per an industry analyst, it is currently in a prototype phase with a size slightly larger than the failed Humane's Ai Pin, but it may still be as “elegant” as an iPod Shuffle. The device is slated to enter mass production in 2027, while its assembly and shipping may occur outside of China to mitigate geopolitical risks.

Jony Ive-OpenAI's AI Device

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states Jony Ive and OpenAI's new AI device currently has a prototype which is slightly larger in size than Ai Pin, Humane's contextual computer and the wearable device. It could be as compact as an iPod Shuffle, with a design equally as “elegant”. However since it is in the prototype phase, its final design and specifications are subject to change.

ai device openai jony ive ben geskin x OpenAI

Rumoured design of the AI device by Jony Ive and OpenAI
Photo Credit: X/ Ben Geskin

 

The AI device may be equipped with cameras and microphones for environmental detection, which may prove to be particularly useful when the AI device is worn around the neck, providing contextual awareness about the wearer's surroundings. While it will not feature a display, the device is said to connect to smartphones and PCs, taking advantage of their computational power and display capabilities.

Kuo says Jony Ive's io and OpenAI will kick off the mass production of the AI device in 2027. Its assembly and shipping could take place outside China amidst the geopolitical challenges and tariff wars between the country and the US. Vietnam is said to be the likely location for its assembly.

As per previous reports, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has already teased the device to the company's employees. It would be able to rest in the user's pocket or on their desk, apart from becoming an AI neckpiece. Altman reportedly clarified that the AI device is not a pair of glasses, with Jony Ive also being skeptical about building a wearable AI product. It is said to be a third core device that a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.

Sam Altman, Jony Ive, Io, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for All Group Chats With End-to-End Encryption

Jony Ive and OpenAI to Launch AI Device With Cameras; Mass Production Slated for 2027
