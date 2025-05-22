Technology News
OpenAI's Sam Altman Reportedly Hints at New AI Device Being Developed With Jony Ive

Sam Altman reportedly confirmed that the device is not a pair of glasses or any other type of wearable.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Photo Credit: Reuters

Altman reportedly said it would be the third core device after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone

Highlights
  • The AI-powered device is said to be pocket-sized
  • It is also said to be contextually aware of the user’s surroundings
  • Altman reportedly said it could increase OpenAI’s value by $1 trillion
OpenAI announced its acquisition of former Apple designer Jony Ive's artificial intelligence (AI) hardware startup io on Wednesday. Just hours after that, CEO Sam Altman reportedly revealed information about the secretive AI device the two companies are building. As per the report, the under-the-wrap device is not a smartphone, or a wearable such as smartglasses. Altman reportedly also remains optimistic that the AI device could significantly boost OpenAI's valuation and become a crowd favourite. Notably, a report claimed that Ive's startup was acquired by OpenAI for $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 55,850 crore).

Sam Altman's Hints About the Secret AI Device

According to The Wall Street Journal, Altman told the OpenAI staff about the AI device he is developing with Ive during an internal staff call. The publication reviewed a recording of the call where the CEO shared plans to ship “100 million AI companions,” which will become part of people's everyday life.

Altman reportedly revealed that the device will be contextually aware of the user's surroundings as well as their life. The former hints at the presence of either cameras or sensors on the device, while the latter makes it likely that it would have Internet access and can connect to other devices or apps to collect information about users.

However, the OpenAI CEO reportedly highlighted that the device will be unobtrusive and pocket-sized. It is said to also be able to be kept on one's desk. Again, the unobtrusive part corroborates with previous reports that claimed that the device will not have a screen. The description of the size hints that the device could be roughly the size of a smartphone — another piece of information which was previously rumoured.

Apart from this, Altman reportedly said that it would become the “third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.” If this is true, then it is possible that the AI device might offer a separate use case than a smartphone or a laptop.

While the description so far might lead some people to believe that it could be a wearable device, similar to the Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1, Altman reportedly said that the device is neither a pair of glasses nor something that can be worn on the body, during the call.

No other details about the device are currently known. However, Altman is said to have suggested that the acquisition could lead to a family of devices that had the potential to increase OpenAI's valuation by $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 85.65 lakh crore).

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Comment
