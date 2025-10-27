Technology News
Mappls' MapmyIndia Eyes Collaboration With Perplexity AI After CEO’s Comment on Mapping Challenges

Mappls MapmyIndia claimed that its mapping and navigation apps are trusted by over 35 million users across India.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 October 2025 11:02 IST
Mappls' MapmyIndia Eyes Collaboration With Perplexity AI After CEO's Comment on Mapping Challenges

Photo Credit: MapmyIndia

Mappls MapmyIndia is considered a Google Maps competitor in India

Highlights
  • MapmyIndia has extended an open invitation to Perplexity AI
  • Mappls is an Indian-made digital mapping and navigation platform
  • Mappls is increasingly seen as a strong localised competitor in India
Mappls MapmyIndia has publicly expressed interest in partnering with Perplexity AI. This came after Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas commented that “maps are the hardest" products to develop. In response, MapmyIndia on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted its expertise in mapping India and extended an open invitation for collaboration, similar to its partnership with Zoho. The homegrown location and navigation technology solutions provider is often seen as an alternative to Google Maps.

MapmyIndia Invites Perplexity AI to Collaborate

In a public post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (October 24), MapmyIndia has extended an open invitation to Perplexity AI for collaboration: “Like we've proudly partnered with @Zoho, we'd love to partner with @perplexity_ai too,” highlighting its readiness to team up.

This came in direct response to Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas's October 24 post, where he remarked, “YouTube and Maps are the hardest. Maybe even impossible,” pointing to the technical difficulty of creating robust platforms like those.

Citing its longstanding mapping journey in India, Mappls MapmyIndia emphasised its deep expertise in building maps across urban and rural regions since 1995. The company stated that over 35 million users across India trust its mapping and navigation apps and are now gaining traction globally. The company positioned its offerings as a “swadeshi” solution—built in India, tailored to meet the requirements of navigation, logistics, and mobility, as well as governance and daily life.

MapmyIndia also referenced its successful partnership with Zoho, hinting at a similar potential collaboration with Perplexity.

The Mappls MapmyIndia is considered a Google Maps competitor in India with features tailored to Indian needs. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently publicly endorsed the app by sharing his experience on X.

The app is now pre-installed in many cars and available as an app on Android and iOS. It offers advanced navigation tools, including 3D junction views, real-time driving alerts, and precise doorstep navigation. It allows users to estimate trip costs in advance, get alerts for accident-prone zones and speed breakers and view live updates from traffic signals and CCTV camera points

Further reading: Mappls MapmyIndia, Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, Mappls
Apple to Equip Next-Gen iPad Pro with Vapour Chamber Cooling and M6 Chip: Mark Gurman
Apple to Equip Next-Gen iPad Pro with Vapour Chamber Cooling and M6 Chip: Mark Gurman
