AMOLED displays (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) are known for their rich contrast, vibrant colours, and fast response times. These panels offer improved outdoor visibility and high refresh rate support for gaming and other tasks. They also offer always-on display features, that let you see the time or notifications at a glance. If you are looking for a smartphone in India with a bright display that doesn't burn a hole in your wallet, there are several great options under Rs. 30,000. These mid-range devices have AMOLED screens and capable processors, long battery life, and decent camera performance, making them ideal for streaming, gaming, or normal tasks.

Some of the best AMOLED smartphones in this price range include the iQOO Neo 10R 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Vivo T4 Pro, Realme 15T, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

Best AMOLED Display Phones Under Rs. 30,000

iQOO Neo 10R 5G

The first in this list is the iQOO Neo 10R that went official in March this year with a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Schott Xensation Up glass protection. This balanced performer runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, the iQOO Neo 10R 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP65-rated build. This device houses a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, 1.5K, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 4.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,400mAh, 80W

iQOO Neo 10R 5G Price in India

The price of iQOO Neo 10R is set at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration in India. It costs Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 30,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It is offered in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is another strong all‑rounder with an AMOLED panel. It was released in August with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on an in-house Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Like Samsung's latest Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A17 5G promises six years of major OS upgrades and security updates. It features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It also includes a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1330 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is set at Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. You can buy it in Black, Blue and Grey colour options.

Vivo T4 Pro

The Vivo T4 Pro is another suitable option with an AMOLED panel. It was launched in August with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits local peak brightness. The phone runs on an octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Vivo launched the T4 Pro with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, but it is confirmed to get four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It also sports a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T4 Pro houses a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel periscope +2-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Vivo T4 Pro Price in India

You can get the Vivo T4 Pro at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is available in Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue shades.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a solid option if your budget is below Rs. 30,000, and you want an AMOLED screen alongside decent specifications. This model features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 3000nits peak brightness, and offer adaptive HDR10+and Dolby Vision support. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The rear panel, in contrast, has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, Redmi Note 14 Pro+5G offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GBof onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 1/1.55-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It also includes a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+5G has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It has a 5,000mm sq vapour chamber cooling area for thermal management.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K, AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel telephoto

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 6,200mAh, 90W wired charging

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. It is available in Champagne Gold, Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options.

Realme 15T

Realme 15T, launched in India in September this year, is a great option if you are planning to buy a device with an AMOLED display on a budget. It flaunts a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. It has a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Realme 15T

Photo Credit: Realme

For optics, the Realme 15T has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The handset offers AI-powered features and has a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, with 13,774 sq mm graphite sheet.

The Realme 15T houses a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging support. It is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch full-HD+, AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7,00mAh, 60W wired charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme 15T Price in India

Realme 15T price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It comes in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium shades.