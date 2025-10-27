Apple is reportedly developing a vapour chamber cooling system for the next-generation iPad Pro, expected in spring 2027. The system, similar to that in the iPhone 17 Pro, would enhance thermal management and reduce throttling as the device gains more processing power. The upcoming iPad Pro is likely to feature the M6 chip built on TSMC's 2-nanometer process. If successful, the Cupertino-based tech giant may extend vapour chamber cooling to other passively cooled devices, such as future MacBook Air models.

Apple to Equip Next-Gen iPad Pro with Vapour Chamber Cooling and M6 Chip

The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to receive a quiet but meaningful upgrade, a vapour chamber cooling system, according to the latest Power On newsletter by analyst Mark Gurman. This technology is expected to help the device maintain peak performance, keeping it both powerful and whisper-quiet.

By improving heat dissipation, Apple will likely ensure the iPad Pro remains thin, possibly even thinner than the iPad Air, and efficient even during intensive tasks, according to the newsletter. The feature is currently in development and could arrive with the next update. Since Apple follows an 18-month upgrade cycle for the iPad Pro, the new model is expected around spring 2027, Gurman added.

There aren't many other details on the next-generation iPad Pro yet, but it will likely feature the new 2nm M6 chip, expected to debut in Macs late next year. Notably, Apple launched the iPad Pro with an M5 chip in India earlier this month.

Apple updated the M4 iPad Pro's cooling system last year with a copper heatsink that released heat through the Apple logo. However, that upgrade wasn't enough to meet its performance goals. To improve further, Apple plans to add a vapour chamber cooling system to the upcoming M6 iPad Pro for better heat control and sustained performance during heavy use.

The company first introduced its vapour chamber cooling system with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, effectively addressing overheating issues during everyday use. The technology proves especially beneficial for gaming, keeping temperatures in check even under heavy load.

Meanwhile, even with a cooling fan in the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, some users report that the M5 chip may throttle before reaching full performance, which is an issue that could worsen with heavier workloads.