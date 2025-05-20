Technology News
English Edition
MediaTek Showcases AI Strategy At Computex 2025, Unveils Hybrid Computing Solution

MediaTek’s conceptual hybrid computing solution merges 5G connectivity with on-device AI capabilities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 19:20 IST
MediaTek Showcases AI Strategy At Computex 2025, Unveils Hybrid Computing Solution

Photo Credit: MediaTek

The MediaTek Filogic Wi-Fi detects interference sources to intelligently allocate bandwidth

Highlights
  • MediaTek partnered with Nvidia for the GB10 Grace Blackwell
  • Its Dimensity Auto Cockpit C-X1 chipset brings AI to cars
  • MediaTek’s Genio IoT platform serves a wide range of devices
MediaTek showcased several artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for a wide range of devices and platforms at Computex 2025 on Tuesday. The Taiwan-based chipmaker unveiled its first hybrid computing solution to offer AI capabilities on the edge, a new chipset to bring AI to in-car infotainment systems, as well as an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform to power a broad range of devices at the event. MediaTek showcased these innovations as part of its broader AI vision to offer solutions for AI running on-device, on edge, as well as on cloud.

MediaTek Unveils Several AI Solutions

In a press release, the chipmaker detailed several AI-powered innovations it showcased at Computex 2025. Highlighting its wide range of solutions, Joe Chen, President and COO of MediaTek, said the company is “aiming to offer AI-driven experiences across multiple applications and promote the broader adoption of generative AI.”

The first is a conceptual hybrid computing solution that integrates 5G connectivity via MediaTek's AI-powered Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateway with on-device AI capabilities in a single device. The solution is in a prototype stage, and the company claims that it will be able to deliver high performance on a substantial bandwidth while ensuring low latency and data privacy. The chipmaker said it has completed proof-of-concept trials with a “leading telecommunications infrastructure provider.”

With this hybrid solution, MediaTek demonstrated its AI Hub that connects to smart home devices and allows on-device AI agents to collaborate and act as personal assistants to users. Once ready, this technology will let users use the centralised AI hub to command multiple home appliances at once.

Apart from this, MediaTek also highlighted its partnership with Nvidia to develop the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, claimed to be the world's smallest AI supercomputer, for the DGX Spark. It can deliver a performance of 1,000 trillion operations per second (TOPS), and can run AI models with up to 200 billion parameters locally.

MediaTek's role in the project includes custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions aimed at addressing the high-performance and networking demands of modern datacentres and AI accelerators. The company says its roadmap includes support for advanced process nodes, high-speed interconnects, and custom high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging, enabling improvements in compute density and efficiency.

Introducing the flagship-tier Dimensity Auto Cockpit C-X1 chipset, the company said it will combine AI models and acoustic technologies to enable personalised virtual assistants in in-car infotainment systems. The platform also supports 8K videos, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

Alongside, MediaTek also unveiled the Dimensity Auto Connect MT2739, an in-car 5G Dual SIM Dual Active with 3 Transmit antennas (DSDA 3Tx) technology. The system uses AI to optimise network connectivity and supports features such as intelligent scene recognition. The company also demonstrated a 5G eCall system that can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a serious crash.

Coming to the chipmaker's IoT solution, MediaTek unveiled its Genio 720 and 520 IoT platforms that supports a wide range of devices across home, retail, industrial, and commercial use cases. The company says it can serve motorcycle control boards, robotic arms, and service robots. MediaTek is currently working with IoT players such as Advantech, ADLINK, and VIA to co-develop applications for its platform.

Finally, the tech giant also showcased its AI-powered Filogic Wi-Fi that can detect interference sources, optimise settings, and allocate bandwidth across multiple devices. The company also plans to launch its 5G-Advanced LEO NR non-terrestrial network (NTN) over the Ku-band in Taiwan.

Comments

Further reading: MediaTek, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Computex 2025
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vi Postpaid International Roaming Plans Now Offer Double Data, Travel Security Benefits and More

MediaTek Showcases AI Strategy At Computex 2025, Unveils Hybrid Computing Solution
